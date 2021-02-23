5 North Americans with the most Bundesliga goals

The Bundesliga is usually one of the most multi-cultured leagues in terms of featuring young foreign talent.

Over the years, several world-class North American players have plied their trade in the German top flight, doing so with varying degrees of success.

Five most prolific North American goal-scorers in the Bundesliga

In recent times, plenty of talented North American players – from Giovanni Reyna to Mathew Hoppe – have tried to make a name for themselves in the Bundesliga. Let's find out how successful they have in their quest, especially in terms of their goal-scoring exploits.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most prolific North American goal-scorers in the Bundesliga:

#5 Timothy Chandler (USA) – 12 goals

Timothy Chandler

Timothy Chandler is one of the longest-serving players in the Eintracht Frankfurt roster. With 12 Bundesliga goals, he is one of the surprise inclusions in our list.

It may not be long before he makes his way up this list, but he can be proud of his achievements at the Bundesliga club.

A right full-back by trade, Chandler and can play on the opposite side or even as a midfielder.

The American signed for Frankfurt in 2014; the 2019-20 campaign has been his best campaign in the Bundesliga, as he managed five goals, with most of them coming from the right midfield position.

All the best, Timothy Chandler!❤️

Have a great day!🥳#SGE pic.twitter.com/m34UJaYXIx — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) March 29, 2020

He has had a pretty good career at the club, having lifted the DFB Pokal with them in 2018. Frankfurt will certainly hope Chandler stays fit and can help the team qualify for the Champions League.

#4 Christian Pulisic – 13 goals

Christian Pulisic

Despite being only 22, it seems Christian Pulisic has already been around for a while.

The American international made his debut for Borussia Dortmund at the tender age of 16. He was heralded as the next big thing in the Bundesliga at the time.

Pulisic may have found the net just 13 times in the Bundesliga for Dortmund. But the stats don’t paint the entire picture, as teams struggled to contain his pace and trickery.

What an honor making my Bundesliga debut.. So thankful for all the support! Happy to get the 3 points as well #bvb — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) January 30, 2016

Eventually, Christian Pulisic earned a move to Chelsea, for whom he has already scored 13 times in all competitions.

The American has a long and bright future ahead of him, and he could eventually become the leading goal-scorer for his nation.