Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona's 5-man Summer Wishlist

22kriska
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.47K   //    14 Jul 2018, 11:30 IST

Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Chelsea's Eden Hazard has emerged as a surprise target for FC Barcelona

As the world cup gala comes to a close, it is time to switch focus to the transfer window, where the clubs will be hoping to strengthen the squad, ahead of a grueling season. As perennial contenders for treble, Barcelona will want to bring in top names this summer to usurp a Ronaldo-less Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The highly-rated Brazilian has already been brought to the club, while Paulinho has been offloaded to China on loan to his former team, Guangzhou Evergrande. The midfielder departed after just one season at FC Barcelona, where he was instrumental in Barcelona's triumph. So it is important that the club replaces the Brazilian.

While Arthur Melo will try to fill in the void left by Iniesta, he is too raw, having never played in Europe before. In addition to Melo, the Spanish club have also brought in Clement Lenglet, after paying his 35 million Euros buyout clause, to take him from Sevilla. While Arthur and Lenglet are quality signings, Barcelona look into bringing more players to dominate Europe. The club's hierarchy wants to bring in at least a couple of players, with the priority being a central midfielder and a forward.

Here are the 5 players that Barcelona are targeting this summer:

#5 Hirving Lozano

Brazil v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Hirving Lozano is a top transfer target for Barcelona

Barcelona are on the lookout for a talented young striker, who can replace the aging Suarez in the coming years and have identified Mexico hitman Lozano as the successor to the Uruguayan.

The young PSV star was one of the highlights of Mexico's world cup campaign, most notably during the 1-0 victory over Germany in the group stages where he scored the only goal of the game. His exploits have not gone unnoticed as the club prepare a bid to bring the young forward to the Camp Nou. He moved to PSV just last season, netting 17 goals in 29 Eredivisie games as they won the league. 

A major stumbling block for the deal is the Spanish rules of only three non-EU players in the squad, which is currently occupied by Coutinho, Yerry Mina, and new signing Arthur. However, Coutinho has already hinted at a Portuguese citizenship, for which he is eligible, paving the way for the deal. According to Sport, even negotiations had taken place with Barcelona and Lozano's father over a possible move for his son.

Hirving Lozano is certainly the next big thing in European football and with Suarez in his 30's and visibly declining and Barcelona's search might end with the dazzling Mexican, who is nicknamed 'Chucky.'




Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Chelsea Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Willian Borges da Silva Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
5 attackers Barcelona should consider signing this summer
RELATED STORY
10 biggest 'What If' moments in football history
RELATED STORY
10 historic football moments that video technology...
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
6 instances when players proved their doubters wrong
RELATED STORY
10 most talented young strikers in the world
RELATED STORY
5 crucial yet forgotten contributions in historic...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 big match footballers in modern day football
RELATED STORY
11 great goals that no one saw coming
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us