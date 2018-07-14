Barcelona's 5-man Summer Wishlist

22kriska FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.47K // 14 Jul 2018, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has emerged as a surprise target for FC Barcelona

As the world cup gala comes to a close, it is time to switch focus to the transfer window, where the clubs will be hoping to strengthen the squad, ahead of a grueling season. As perennial contenders for treble, Barcelona will want to bring in top names this summer to usurp a Ronaldo-less Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The highly-rated Brazilian has already been brought to the club, while Paulinho has been offloaded to China on loan to his former team, Guangzhou Evergrande. The midfielder departed after just one season at FC Barcelona, where he was instrumental in Barcelona's triumph. So it is important that the club replaces the Brazilian.

While Arthur Melo will try to fill in the void left by Iniesta, he is too raw, having never played in Europe before. In addition to Melo, the Spanish club have also brought in Clement Lenglet, after paying his 35 million Euros buyout clause, to take him from Sevilla. While Arthur and Lenglet are quality signings, Barcelona look into bringing more players to dominate Europe. The club's hierarchy wants to bring in at least a couple of players, with the priority being a central midfielder and a forward.

Here are the 5 players that Barcelona are targeting this summer:

#5 Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano is a top transfer target for Barcelona

Barcelona are on the lookout for a talented young striker, who can replace the aging Suarez in the coming years and have identified Mexico hitman Lozano as the successor to the Uruguayan.

The young PSV star was one of the highlights of Mexico's world cup campaign, most notably during the 1-0 victory over Germany in the group stages where he scored the only goal of the game. His exploits have not gone unnoticed as the club prepare a bid to bring the young forward to the Camp Nou. He moved to PSV just last season, netting 17 goals in 29 Eredivisie games as they won the league.

A major stumbling block for the deal is the Spanish rules of only three non-EU players in the squad, which is currently occupied by Coutinho, Yerry Mina, and new signing Arthur. However, Coutinho has already hinted at a Portuguese citizenship, for which he is eligible, paving the way for the deal. According to Sport, even negotiations had taken place with Barcelona and Lozano's father over a possible move for his son.

Hirving Lozano is certainly the next big thing in European football and with Suarez in his 30's and visibly declining and Barcelona's search might end with the dazzling Mexican, who is nicknamed 'Chucky.'