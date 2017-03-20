5 of the most talented young players in the Championship

The most exciting young talents coming through from the English second tier.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 20 Mar 2017, 20:31 IST

16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon is all the rave in the Championship

The Championship might not get the kind of spotlight and coverage like its elder brother does on a day to day basis, but it remains a hotbed and a stepping stone for a host of players to graduate from. The second tier of English football is the sixth most valuable league in the world – after Europe’s top five – and that in itself should give you an idea of just how competitive and rigorous the teams are.

And as is the case with most football clubs around the world, the Championship is host to a variety of young footballers making their mark in the sport – and hoping that their performances catch the eye of clubs in the top tiers of football all across Europe.

Even the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich send scouts to monitor plenty of youngsters. With seemingly the biggest of clubs interested in the league, let’s have a look at some of the brightest young footballers currently impressing in the Championship:

#5 Ryan Sessegnon

Across the Straight of Dover, a young teenage striker is making his name and shouting it aloud from Mont Agel, the world is paying attention. Every week his shout gets clearer and his value goes up.

On this side of the straight, there’s another doing the same thing. 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon might not be a name plenty of football fans are too chipped about but there’s a war brewing behind the curtains of the Premier League with every top team trying ever so heard of getting to the front of the line in trying to sign the Fulham youngster up.

Sessegnon is a left-back yet to complete school but already seems like the kind of talent capable of making it to the best of teams across Europe. He’s quick, he’s got a great physical build and he has the kind of confidence that makes his innate talent feel even deadlier than usual. One to keep an eye on, this kid.