5 of the best Kyle Walker replacements for Tottenham Hotspur

Here are some players that can fit the bill at Tottenham, after the departure of Kyle Walker.

by Kaustubh Pandey Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 21:40 IST

Kyle Walker recently moved to Manchester City

With Kyle Walker now a Manchester City player, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur have lost a player who was important for them over the past two seasons, but the Englishman isn’t one of those stars who is irreplaceable. And the fee that the Citizens have paid to make him a Blue has handed the Lilywhites an even bigger budget to draw money out from.

It’s undoubted that the club need a new right-back, with Kieran Trippier being the only other good option Pochettino has up his sleeve. And we have a look at some Kyle Walker replacements that Tottenham Hotspur can look to sign this summer.

#5 Djibril Sidibe

Djibril Sidibe

Anything about the transfer window seems incomplete without the mention of a Monaco player. And if there’s a right-back who was one of the best in Europe and hardly got the attention he deserves, then it’s Djibril Sidibe.

Spurs fans are likely to remember Sidibe as the man who ran rings around their defence when the clubs met in the Champions League group stage game in France. An attack-minded full-back who can often operate as a winger as well, Sidibe made 29 appearances for Leonardo Jardim’s men last season, scoring twice and assisting five times in the league.

Also read: 5 players Tottenham Hotspur should sign to challenge for the Premier League title

The partnership he managed to strike up with Bernardo Silva on the right terrorised defences and dented Spurs hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the Champions League as well. His performances were so good that the 24-year-old earned a call-up from the French national side.

Sidibe would be a like for like switch for Walker and with interest in him currently low, Pochettino should make a move.