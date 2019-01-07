5 of the best loan deals in Premier League history

Dugarry's flair helped Birmingham avoid relegation

The Premier League has seen quite a bit of loan deals in its history. Clubs have seen the value in getting these short-term deals to fix certain issues in their teams.

A loan deal usually happens for a variety of reasons. One, the club taking the player on loan usually have a need they are trying to fix. In this instance, a loan is agreed either because they cannot afford to sign the player permanently or are unsure of how he will fit the team.

The loaning club usually sends players out either to gain experience, get them off their books or to make space in their squads for another player.

The player to be loaned usually agrees to be sent out as well in order to get regular game time or prove fitness among other reasons.

As one of Europe's most desirable destinations, the Premier League has had its share of the good, the bad and the ugly of loan deals. Here is a look at 5 of the very best:

#5 Christophe Dugarry to Birmingham City from Bordeaux (2002)

In the 2002-2003 season, Birmingham City was struggling badly up until the January transfer window. Managed by Steve Bruce, the Blues had been promoted from the Championship.

However, the side was one filled with cloggers and hardworking British players. There was very little in the way of flair or technique. This led to a terrible situation that saw the team languishing in 15th, a few points off the relegation zone.

With little in the way of finance to get in quality players, the loan option became the only available way to improve the squad. It came as a shock that the club managed to snag a World Cup winner in Dugarry on loan from Bordeaux.

The Frenchman had an immediate impact, infusing the team with the much-needed creativity. He got 5 goals and helped the team avoid relegation.

