5 of the best loan signings of the season so far

Scott Newman

Paco Alcacer has been a revelation since moving to Borussia Dortmund

With the January 2019 transfer window literally weeks away now, paper talk has already begun over which players might make loan moves away from their current club. While it has plenty of critics, the loan system is undoubtedly a key part of the modern game.

The system usually allows for young talent to make temporary moves from their home side in order to gain valuable experience – Chelsea for instance have well over 30 youngsters on loan at various clubs right now – but it’s also an excellent way to move an established player who might’ve lost his way a little onto newer pastures.

Admittedly, the system isn’t always perfect – as we saw with Renato Sanches’s disastrous loan to Swansea City in 2017/18 – but plenty of players do make great use of it and it can often enable them to kickstart their career.

Here are 5 of the best loan signings so far in 2018/19.

#1 Paco Alcacer – Barcelona to Borussia Dortmund

Alcacer's loan move has now been made permanent due to his great form

Spanish striker Paco Alcacer signed with Barcelona back in August 2016 from Valencia for a pretty hefty fee of somewhere around £27m, but he was never truly given a chance to establish himself in the first team at the Nou Camp, as he was restricted to just 14 league starts during his two seasons there.

The beginning of 2018/19 saw him make a loan move to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, and although he’s still started plenty of games on the bench for his new side, he’s practically been a revelation. In 9 league appearances thus far – 6 of which have come as a substitute – Alcacer has scored a remarkable 10 goals, putting him jointly top of the Bundesliga’s scoring charts alongside Luka Jovic of Frankfurt.

It came as no surprise then when in late November, Dortmund decided to exercise a clause in the loan deal that would allow them to sign the Spaniard on a permanent deal for a fee of around £23m. Essentially, Alcacer’s move to Dortmund is perhaps the best example of the loan system working perfectly – it allowed a struggling player another chance and has now led to a permanent move for him that’s worked for all parties.

