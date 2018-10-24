5 of the biggest Ballon d'Or predictions so far

Ronaldo poses with his 5 Ballon d'Or trophies

Ever since the official reveal of the the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or, the internet has literally been asking only one question - Who's going to win the Ballon d'Or 2018?

Unlike the previous 10 years, when the obvious answer to that question would be either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, things seem a bit complicated this time around.

With Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric winning The Best FIFA Men's Player 2018 award ahead of the two legends, many people are starting to believe that this is the year the Ronaldo/Messi duopoly finally ends at the Ballon d'Or as well.

With the date of announcement inching closer every passing day, lets take a look at the 5 boldest claims made by some of the top players, managers, and pundits regarding Ballon d'Or 2018's outcome.

#1 Luka Modric gives his vote to French superstar

Luka Modric was named the Best FIFA Men's Player in September

The World Cup 2018 Golden Ball winner and The Best FIFA Men's Player awardee Luka Modric, is a strong contender himself for the Ballon d'Or this year, following a third consecutive Champions League triumph with Real Madrid, and an unprecedented run to the World Cup final this summer.

But when asked the million dollar question about who should take home the Ballon d'Or trophy this December, the former Tottenham star said he sees Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann in pole position to win the award.

24 - Antoine Griezmann is the French 🇫🇷 top scorer in all comps among the top 5 leagues players this season (24 goals). Bling 📱. pic.twitter.com/DYDuN3KGqw — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) April 5, 2018

"I would put Antoine Griezmann in pole position in terms of the three Frenchmen, for all he has achieved this year" he told France Football.

#2 Carlo Ancelloti backs his former player to win the award this year

Ancelotti won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti made it clear who he thinks should win the Ballon d'Or this year when he spoke to the media before Napoli's big game against Juventus in Serie A last month.

Ahead of his meeting with his former player Cristiano Ronaldo, he said that the all-time leading goal-scorer in the Champions League is always the front-runner in the Ballon d'Or race, and could win the award for a record sixth time this year.

100- @Cristiano was the first player in Champions League history to reach 100 goals for the same club (105 goals currently). Icon pic.twitter.com/UlIotTgeQz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 10, 2018

"I am grateful to Ronaldo, regardless of the goals he scored to win the Champions League" Ancelotti said.

"I am happy that he plays in Italy now, he is an added value to every team, I think he should always win the Ballon d'Or"

