5 Of the most iconic Manchester Derby goals

Wayne Rooney's famous overhead kick against Manchester City in 2011

The Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Sunday marks the 182nd meeting between the two Premier League giants. Historically, Manchester United have been the top dogs in this match-up, however, recent years have seen Manchester City overpower their cross-town rivals.

The game on Sunday is a must-win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks to steer his side into the top-four to attain automatic Champions League qualification for next season. Meanwhile, City are an incredible 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool but they could potentially cement themselves in second place with a victory at United.

The Manchester Derby, which is one of the most-watched games in the world, has a reputation of being a tense, passionate and dramatic affair. The match, consequently, has produced some of the most iconic goals in Premier League history, five of which we will discuss in this section.

#5. Michael Owen in 2009

Michael Owen celebrating the last-minute winner in the pulsating 4-3 win over City in 2009

In what is considered by many as the craziest Manchester Derby in Premier League history, United forward Michael Owen scored deep into stoppage time to hand Alex Ferguson’s side a thrilling 4-3 win on the day. Wayne Rooney opened proceedings early on before Gareth Barry capitalised on a Ben Foster mistake to restore balance.

Darren Fletcher and Craig Bellamy both scored braces before the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner, who came on as a substitute, finished from close range to send Old Trafford into a frenzy.

The Premier League 20 Seasons Awards, which marked the culmination of the first two decades of the restructured English top-flight, honoured the 153rd Manchester Derby as its ‘Best Match’.

Throughout history, United were always a much more dominant force than their cross-town rivals, whether it was historically, commercially or in terms of success. However, with the 2008 Abu Dhabi Group takeover, there was a renaissance at City as they became potential suitors to many high-profile players.

VIDEO: See Michael Owen’s famous Manchester derby winner. He enters the National Football Museum Hall of Fame today.https://t.co/zRsklPX1d2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2014

Interestingly, that derby in September of 2009 marked the return of Carlos Tevez to the red half of Manchester after his move to City in the summer. Tevez, although, could not get himself on the scoresheet in what was a Man of the Match performance by teammate Bellamy.

However, Owen stole all the headlines with his pulsating winner. The Englishman did not live up to his standards during the early part of his United career, but his all-important winner against Manchester City was another turning point in his career.

