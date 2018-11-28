×
5 of the most in-demand youngsters in world football

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.35K   //    28 Nov 2018, 19:20 IST

Pulisic could move to the Premier League in January
The winter transfer window opens in January, as a result, there has been an upswing in the number of stories and news on potential transfers.

Most European leagues have had about 13-15 matches so far. Therefore, coaches, chairmen, and directors are now fully aware of where the holes in the teams are.

The winter transfer window is not one that most of the big European clubs prefer shopping in. This is because most game-changing players who could make an instant impact are already tied up with their present clubs. Therefore, getting them to sign in the middle of the season would be difficult and very expensive.

There has been an upswing in the number of quality youngsters doing very well this season. All over Europe, a host of U-23 players have stood up to be counted. Jadon Sancho (BVB), Pablo Fornals (Villarreal), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) are just some of the many young players who have dazzled this season.

Big European sides are already eyeing up some of these young stars and could make moves for them in January. Here is a look at 5 of the most in-demand tyros currently:

#5 Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Italy v USA - International Friendly
Italy v USA - International Friendly

It seems that the young American winger has been playing for decades now. Yet it is amazing to note that he is still just 20 years of age. One of the shining lights for Die BVB last season, he has been a bit-part player in Lucien Favre's free-scoring side this term.

Fellow tyros Sancho and Jacob Bruun Larsen have gotten more playtime than the American international. This has, however, not diminished interest in him from the big clubs

His diminutive stature coupled with pace and a forward-thinking style means he remains a prized asset for Dortmund. This has led to the club's sporting director; Michael Zorc coming out publicly to state that Pulisic will not be leaving the club in January.

However, this is not expected to deter interested parties who see him as possessing the needed-quality to improve their teams. Liverpool has been linked with a move for him for a while now. With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury and Adam Lallana's lack of form, Jurgen Klopp could make a move for Pulisic in January.

Chelsea has also been linked though this would happen only if Eden Hazard's rumoured move to Real Madrid is successful.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
