5 of the poorest managerial tenures of all time

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 162 // 21 Sep 2018, 20:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Football managers are hugely popular, and they command respect. This is true mainly for successful ones like Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, and Sir Alex Ferguson among others. However, there have been numerous managers in the history of football who have been sacked, fired, or forced to resign. Mike Walker at Everton and Les Reed at Charlton are a few examples.

Here, we take a look at the managers whose actions led to the most devastating consequences on the teams they managed.

#5. Hristo Stoichkov

PFC CSKA Sofia v PFC Litex Lovech - Bulgarian A PFG League

Stoichkov is considered the greatest Bulgarian football player of all time. He joined Celta Vigo in 2007 as their manager. His poor man-management skills did not allow him to get along with the players. He forced three players into retirement and later accused Romania of fixing a qualifier.

As a manager, he could only survive 180 days at Celta. They won seven games, drew one and lost eight out of 16 matches. Their win percentage was 43% under his leadership.

Stoichkov was unpopular at Celta and was subsequently replaced by Juan Ramon Lopez Caro in the same year.

#4. Ossie Ardiles

Osvaldo Ardiles

Ossie was a midfielder who won the 1978 FIFA World Cup as part of Argentina. During his second season with Tottenham as a manager, he devised a new plan which employed a five-man front-line and one-man midfield. This cost them 33 goals in 15 games. Ardiles was sacked and widely criticised for his irrational tactics. Tottenham lost 24 and won 16 out of 54 matches under his stewardship, with a poor win percentage of 29%.

"The hardest thing that’s happened to me in my life was leaving Tottenham. The blackest time, after the Malvinas aftermath, was my departure from Tottenham," he was quoted as saying.

1 / 4 NEXT