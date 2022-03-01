5 oldest goalscorers in Inter Milan history

Inter Milan are one of the most historic clubs in the history of Serie A and a number of players have contributed to their success. While their city rivals AC Milan have been a more successful club in the city, the last two decades have seen Nerazzuri turn into a behemoth in Italian football. But throughout their history, Inter Milan have had some incredible players who have given their all regardless of their age.

Inter Milan have had some iconic goal-scorers in their 114-year history

The San Siro outfit have had outstanding players play for them, but there have been a few who have displayed their talents despite being past their prime. Age is just a number for them and they have shown up for the Milan-based club in the toughest of times. Inter Milan have also played their part in signing experienced players and honing their talent to the fullest.

On that note, let's take a look at the five oldest goalscorers in Inter Milan history.

#5 Luis Figo (36years 3months 3days)

UEFA Match For Solidarity Press Conference

Luis Figo is one of the finest centre-forwards to ever play in the game. The former Portuguese international played at some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Inter Milan.

He left Real Madrid to join Inter Milan on a free transfer in 2005. While it was not his most successful stint, his leadership skills were exemplary. He would often talk to the younger members of the squad, especially the attackers.

Figo would go on to score only 11 goals and provide 29 assists in 140 appearances at the Serie A club. Out of those 11 strikes, the 36-year-old ace found the back of the net in the 2008-09 title-winning campaign as well.

Figo retired after that campaign but will always have the satisfaction of winning the Serie A title before hanging up his boots.

#4 Franco Causio (36years 4months 18days)

Franco Causio in action. (Source: Twitter/ Tarek Khatib)

Franco Causio was one of the most dynamic wingers of his time. The Italian ace played for several Serie A clubs during his prime and displayed his brilliance for the Nerazzurri too.

A creative right winger, Causio would hold the length of the pitch and then drive at opponents with his sensational close control. He would also work hard off the ball to win possession in threatening areas and then capitalize on the mistakes of the opponent.

The World Cup-winning winner joined Inter Milan in 1984 from Udinese, but only stayed there for a year. However, in his one season at the club, the 35-year-old star played 42 times and scored three goals.

One of the greats of Italian football, the Milan-based club have fond memories of the dazzling winger.

#3 Giuseppe Meazza (36years 7months 21days)

Giuseppe Meazza (L) in action. (Source: Twitter/ JonesDozi's Blog)

Giuseppe Meazza is remembered as the greatest Italian footballer of all time, due to his contributions to the game. One of the many players to have played during the Second World War, the centre-forward was truly mesmerizing to watch.

OldFootballPassion @OldFootballPass

"Peppìn"

Milano, 1910 – Lissone, 1979

Meazza is considered one of the best players of his generation and the

With Giovanni Ferrari and Eraldo Monzeglio, he is one of only three Italian players to have won two World Cups (1934-1938)

@azzurri Giuseppe Meazza"Peppìn"Milano, 1910 – Lissone, 1979Meazza is considered one of the best players of his generation and the @Inter With Giovanni Ferrari and Eraldo Monzeglio, he is one of only three Italian players to have won two World Cups (1934-1938)@azzurri @FIGC Giuseppe Meazza"Peppìn"Milano, 1910 – Lissone, 1979Meazza is considered one of the best players of his generation and the @Inter.With Giovanni Ferrari and Eraldo Monzeglio, he is one of only three Italian players to have won two World Cups (1934-1938)@azzurri @FIGC https://t.co/oVfYMp4Ywk

He managed to get through players with relative ease while also finding the back of the net comfortably. Meazza always played with a smile on his face and was never deterred by any defender, irrespective of their stature. He was one of the first greats at Inter Milan and spent 13 years at the club before joining rivals AC Milan. However, he ended his career with the Nerazzurri and also found the back of the net before retiring.

Although Meazza passed away in 1979, he has the San Siro stadium named after him, thereby proving his eternal glory to the club.

#2 Sinisa Mihajlovic (37years 1month 19days)

Sinisa Mihajlovic in the dug-out.

Sinisa Mihajlovic was one of the most versatile players of his generation. The former Serbian international had the stature of a centre-back but was an incredible passer of the ball too.

Predator Collection @predatorcollec Siniša Mihajlović of Inter Milan gets the ball under control in his adidas Predator Pulse SG Siniša Mihajlović of Inter Milan gets the ball under control in his adidas Predator Pulse SG 🔴⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/CSOyLWbo5Y

Mihajlovic was a massive aerial presence for every club he played for and was often the man to target in attacking set-pieces. Like Figo, he also arrived at Inter Milan on a free transfer and stayed only for a couple of seasons. But during his time at the club, he was one of the first names on the team-sheet. While his game-time was reduced during his final year at the club, he would find the rare goal.

Mihajlovic retired in 2006 but made his way onto this list due to his goal-scoring abilities. This was not something one would associate with a burly centre-back.

#1 Javier Zanetti (37years 4months 5days)

Bayern Muenchen v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League Final

Javier Zanetti is arguably the greatest player in Inter Milan's history. The defender produced an innate level of consistency during his 19 years at the club and won several trophies.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC It's also the 21st birthday of the man who never gets old: @Inter legend Javier Zanetti. Ok, he's actually 41! http://t.co/WK0nXpkK6h It's also the 21st birthday of the man who never gets old: @Inter legend Javier Zanetti. Ok, he's actually 41! http://t.co/WK0nXpkK6h

The Argentinian international is one of the few players to have played in the 90s, 2000s and 2010s. But despite this, he adapted to every method employed by every manager, thanks to his tactical nous and incredible work-rate.

While he was not a prolific goal-scorer, Zanetti would pop up occasionally in the penalty box to score the odd goal. He did manage to do so even towards the end of his career and became one of the oldest goal-scorers in the club's history.

The former Inter Milan captain retired in 2014 but is remembered as an icon by the San Siro faithful.

Edited by Aditya Singh