5 oldest hat-trick scorers in Europe's top five leagues since 2000

The phrase "aged like fine wine" is used to depict an improvement in quality with the passage of time. Among top-level footballers, this phrase is not often used because they tend to decline and their productivity drops as age catches up with them. With an advancement in age, footballers tend to lose their pace and rely more on their mental attributes and reading of the game.

At present, players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thiago Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo have been exemplary as they continue to compete at the highest level well into their thirties. Scoring one or two goals is hard enough in Europe's elite leagues, but some of these golden oldies have managed to find the net three times in a game.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five oldest players to score a hat-trick in Europe's top five leagues since 2000.

#5 Teddy Sheringham - 37 years, four months and 25 days

Teddy Sheringham of Portsmouth celebrates scoring his second

Retired English striker Teddy Sheringham is a Premier League legend in every sense of the word. The former Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and West Ham United striker is known for his impressive longevity in the game.

Best known for his injury time goal and assist in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich for Manchester United, Sheringham holds a number of Premier League records.

At 37 years, four months and 25 days old, Sheringham scored a hat-trick for Portsmouth against Bolton Wanderers to set a record as the oldest hat-trick scorer in Premier League history.

His treble against Bolton in August 2003 makes him the fifth oldest player to record a hat-trick in Europe's top five leagues since 2000. He also holds the record for the oldest outfield player to appear and score in the Premier League.

#4 Claudio Pizzaro - 37 years, four months and 29 days

Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizzaro in action for the club

Claudio Pizzaro is another of the golden oldies who made his mark in European football. The striker represented Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and FC Koln in a glittering career across Europe.

As Werder Bremen's record goalscorer, Pizzaro scored an impressive number of goals in his time in Europe, especially in the Bundesliga. Pizzaro represented Bremen in five separate stints, setting a number of records as he played for the club.

Pizzaro scored his first hat-trick for the club aged 20 in 1999 and scored his last hat-trick at 37 years of age in a 4-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen. Pizzaro also holds the record for the oldest player to score in the Bundesliga after he scored against RB Leipzig aged 40 years and 227 days.

