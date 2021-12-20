Ranking the 5 players who scored the most Premier League goals after turning 30

The Premier League is home to many spectacular records. However, this one particular record showcases that there is no such thing as the right time to start one's journey. Starting early is crucial if a player wishes to get the best out of their career, however, there are many who have debunked this.

Every player has their respective responsibilities, but one that is common for all is scoring goals. The more the merrier. In order to score plenty, one must have plenty of years or must have an extraordinary scoring history. While the latter is a tough task in the Premier League, the prior is often found.

On that note, we will be discussing the late-bloomers who began scoring a little later than the majority of them. Here's the list of the top five players who have scored the most goals after reaching the 30-year mark:

#5 Teddy Sheringham - 77

Teddy Sheringham in the Premier League

Teddy Sheringham is one of the players with the most extended career in the Premier League. The 11th highest goalscorer in the league also holds the record of the oldest ever outfield player at 40 years, 272 days. He is also the oldest ever goalscorer at 40 years, 268 days in the Premier League.

The inaugural Premier League season's Golden Boot winner had a flair for scoring goals everywhere he played. After incredible spells across prominent clubs, his move to Manchester United in 1997 saw him start scoring half of his total Premier League goal tally. He scored 46 goals for the Red Devils in 153 appearances.

Joining the Red Devils after crossing the 30-year mark, Sheringham continued his form for Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and West Ham United. For them, he scored 77 goals in a span of 10 years. However, his career ended on a low after having played his last match for the Championship side, Colchester United.

#4 Frank Lampard - 82

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

The best goalscoring midfielder (303) in the Premier League is also the fifth highest scorer in the league's history. He made his professional debut at West Ham. But his illustrious career at Chelsea is what got the best out of him. He was an elemental piece for the majority of the club's history.

With 211 goals as a Blue, he also became the club's top goalscorer. His contributions played a major role in Chelsea winning their first Premier League title in the 2004-05 season. He also won the Blues' first Champions League title in the 2011-12 season. He was inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame in 2021.

Lampard's spell after turning 30, lasted at three clubs. Although he made the controversial move to their rivals Manchester City in 2014, it was at New York City FC that he hung his boots. That seven-year span before he moved to the MLS side saw the English midfielder produce 82 goals.

