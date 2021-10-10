5 oldest players in La Liga right now (October, 2021)

There have been some special breakout stories in La Liga this season from various camps. The likes of Yusuf Demir and Gavi have been under the spotlight at Barcelona, Yeremi Pino for Villarreal has been impressive and there is Miguel Gutierrez from Real Madrid among many others. These youngsters have blended effortlessly with more experienced customers at their respective clubs.

A good crop of experienced players are necessary to nourish responsible and aware footballers who are up-and-coming at the biggest level. La Liga is full of many such veterans who have been around in the Spanish division for a long time. They continue to help the young guns settle at the club, in the hope of passing on the baton to them to continue their legacy.

But these oldies in La Liga aren't clinging on to these clubs just to pass on lectures and mentor the kids. They are pretty good at their craft and some of them have tackled the aging process quite effectively.

On that note, here are the five oldest players in La Liga right now:

#5 Salva Sevilla (37 years and 206 days)

His white hair is the probably the only thing that gives away Salva Sevilla's because his performances in La Liga by no means reflect that he's over 37 now. He has been with Real Mallorca since 2017 and has climbed up the Spanish divisions all the way from Segunda B to La Liga Santander.

For the last four years, Mallorca has been yo-yoing between La Liga and Segunda Division, with alternate relegation and promotion. The Spanish midfielder, who is an indispensable figure for his side, has played 35 plus games in all competitions for them in each of the last three seasons.

There are no signs of him slowing down as he has started the season on the same note, playing in five of eight La Liga games for Mallorca this term. In addition, he also provided two assists. Sevilla is a veteran of La Liga in many ways, having played in the Spanish top-flight with Real Betis at the start of the decade and then moving to Espanyol before joining Mallorca.

#4 Claudio Bravo (38 Years and 179 Days)

After serving Manchester City for four years since 2016, Claudio Bravo joined Real Betis in 2020 and has been guarding the goal for them on a regular basis. Bravo's spell at the Manchester club was nothing short of a tragic comedy. One day he was committing horrific errors costing his side, on another day he was saving penalties like a king in his box.

His form with City was inconsistent, and he also suffered a season-ending injury in 2018, which kept him limited to only 29 league appearances for the club in four years. But Bravo has now returned to familiar territory in the form of La Liga.

Last season he made 20 appearances for Betis and this season he has started for them in goal on four occasions across all competitions. He continues to be the first-choice goalkeeper for Chile's national team.

