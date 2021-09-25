5 oldest players in the Premier League right now (2021)

Breakout stories in the English Premier League are usually focused on younger talents. There are easily a couple of names at each of the 20 clubs in the English top-flight who are young and labeled as "the next big thing." However, age can be defied in two ways.

Young prodigies do it all the time by being too mature or too advanced for their age. Then there are the older ones, who seem to have stopped aging and continue their trade with utmost dedication. However, not all Old is Gold.

The Premier League is not the most comfortable retirement destination in Europe

There is always the right time to call it quits even if it's the game you adore the most. Once that time is over you just linger on in limbo, forgotten. The Premier League is also not devoid of such individuals who are past their prime (exceptions are always there) and just probably hanging around for whatever sum.

Here's a look at five of the oldest players this season in the Premier League in increasing order of their ages:

#5 Thiago Silva - 37 years and 3 days

Silva rose the highest to score from a corner against Tottenham Hotspur

The only non-goalkeeper on this list. Thiago Silva is the exception mentioned earlier. He came to the Premier League as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain last season, with Frank Lampard in charge of Chelsea.

The veteran centre-back took almost no time to settle with the Blues and there is enough care being provided to keep him fit throughout the season. Since arriving, Silva has made 26 appearances for the west London club in the Premier League. He has also found the back of the net on three occasions.

His dream of winning the Champions League became a reality last year and he played a pivotal role in Thomas Tuchel's plans. Initially the Brazilian arrived only for a one-year spell but agreed on the option to extend his stay in London.

Silva has started the ongoing Premier League campaign quite brilliantly. He's proven a great threat in set-piece situations and has marshaled the back-line with great ability.

#4 Michael McGovern - 37 years and 75 days

Norway v Northern Ireland - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

He might not be a name many in England remember today but they love him in Northern Ireland. Michael McGovern, for the better part of his career, served as a goalkeeper in the Scottish leagues. He began his senior career with Celtic in 2004 but didn't get to play a serious role in the squad until 2009 when he joined Ross County.

Currently. McGovern is employed at Norwich City who have made a comeback to the Premier League this year. The Canaries extended his contract last year which saw him earn promotion to the top-flight along with his team.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has always admired the Irishman for his preparation for games, even though he knows he's not starting. Last year in the Championship McGovern proved to be a fitting substitute for Tim Krul. But in Krul's presence, he is most likely to warm the bench in the Premier League

His most notable performances have come in the Northern Ireland shirt. At Euro 2016, the goalkeeper's heroics proved crucial for his nation, which led to Northern Ireland qualifying for the Round of 16.

