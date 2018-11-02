5 outstanding football matches to watch out for in November 2018

The month of November brings with it the long awaited Manchester derby

The 2018-19 campaign across a host of top European leagues has commenced with an absolute bang, and has captivated fans all over the world as always. Goals are raining all over Europe, and the thrill of football is vastly getting experienced.

The past couple of months gave the twelfth man nothing less than a treat. The Premier League has seen a three horse race, with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea having an unbeaten start to the campaign so far.

However, It is very close at the top in LaLiga, but Barcelona sits in first place as Real Madrid continue their disastrous start to the new season.

In the Serie A, reigning champions Juventus lead the table with a 6 points cushion over second placed Inter Milan. While in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund are the only club yet to suffer a defeat, and finally, in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain are running riot as they have bagged all 33 points from an available 33 so far.

November comes along with plenty of top class fixtures.

Here are 5 outstanding fixtures to look out for in the month of November.

#5 AC Milan vs Juventus - Serie A (11 November 2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo

The glorious stage of San Siro will welcome the reigning Champions of Serie A, and current table toppers, Juventus, on November 11, and it promises to be a mouth-watering clash between the heavyweights of Italy.

Gennaro Gattuso's men would face their biggest test of the season as Ronaldo and co come to town with a mission to extend their unbeaten run. It's going to be an epic clash as the Rossoneri aim to safeguard their place in the top 4.

#4 Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League (3 November 2018)

Arsenal faces a tough test as they welcome Liverpool at Emirates

The impact of the Unai Emery revolution at the Emirates is clear, but this Saturday's late kick-off in North London sees sizzling Liverpool come to town, and they are yet to lose in the competition.

The Reds' stunning attack line has found its wings. Mohammed Salah has started regaining his form, and he is probably the biggest threat to The Gunners. It would be a crucial fixture, as the race for the title and the top 4 spots will be in play. This game will showcase a tactical tussle between two famous technical managers, Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp.

