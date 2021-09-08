5 most overpaid Chelsea players at the moment

Since Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003, the Blues have been a dominant force in English football thanks to their lavish spending. The reigning European champions have never shied away from the transfer market and have brought world-class players to the club. As such, they have always possessed one of the highest wage bills in the Premier League and Europe.

This season has been no different. The Blues possess the second-highest wage bill in the Premier League amounting to £152.332 million. New signings Romelu Lukaku is the club's highest paid player with a weekly salary of £325,000 while eight other players earn more than £150,000-per-week at the club.

Few Chelsea players have not justified their wages

There are a few players in the Chelsea squad who are on high wages but have not been able to justify them just yet. These players have huge paychecks but have not yet proven their worth considering the amount they are taking home.

Here's a look at the five players that we feel are overpaid in the Chelsea squad right now.

#5 Callum Hudson-Odoi - £120,000

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the first among the current crop of academy players to make his senior debut for Chelsea. He played in the Premier League for the first time under Antonio Conte in the 2017-18 season.

But his real breakthrough came in the 2018-19 season under Maurizio Sarri when he played 21 games for the club. He was really impressive in Chelsea's Europa League-winning campaign that season, scoring four goals and assisting a further two in nine games for the Blues. However, the youngster could not play in the final due to an Achilles injury.

Nevertheless, Hudson-Odoi's performances attracted a lot of interest from Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians even ready to pay upto €60 million for the youngster. But Chelsea were keen to keep the youngster and offered him a bumper contract with a salary of £120,000-per-week to fend off any interest.

Sadly for the Blues, Hudson-Odoi has not been the same since returning from his Achilles injury. He has been in and out of the team under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, being unable to cement his place in the starting XI. The 20-year-old was even looking to leave on loan this season but Tuchel blocked his move so as not to weaken the Chelsea squad.

After seeing Hudson-Odoi's performances in the last two seasons, it's fair to say that he has not been able to justify his huge wages at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Malang Sarr - £120,000

Chelsea bought Malang Sarr on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. It looked like an incredible bargain then, with Sarr only 21 and having already made more than 100 appearances for French side OGC Nice. The centre-back was widely considered one of the best young players and Chelsea did well to snap him up.

With Chelsea already having four centre-backs, the club decided to loan the youngster to FC Porto. He was sent to the Portuguese side with the idea that he can continue his growth there. But that was not the case.

Sarr failed to break into Porto's first team, and only managed to make 19 appearances in all competitions throughout the season. He could only muster five starts during the entire league campaign for Porto.

The Frenchman returned to Chelsea in June and was expected to go out on loan again. But the club failed to secure a loan move for him and he now looks to be stuck at Chelsea's Cobham training center.

As such, a salary of £120,000-per-week is definitely huge for a player who is yet to make a single competitive appearance for Chelsea. Notably, Sarr has not been included in Chelsea's Premier League squad either.

