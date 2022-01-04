5 most overpaid footballers in Europe currently

In the recent past, the game of football has become a financially luring prospect for rich businessmen and industrialists. Many of them have invested huge sums of money into the game. This has resulted in inflated transfer prices and increased wages for players.

Some of the highest-paid players include Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and Neymar and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.

The constant pumping of funds has led to overpaying some football players.

Sometimes, a club offers a player according to their reputation. If the player doesn't justify his salary tag, he will be considered as an overpaid footballer.

In this article, we will look at five players across Europe who have not justified their wages and will be better off switching clubs.

#5. Juan Mata (Mancheser United) - £160k-a-week

Derby County v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly.

There's no denying that Juan Mata was one of the best attacking players in the Premier League during his heydays. However, the Spaniard has been just a rotation option for the Manchester Unit for some time now.

The Red Devils snapped him from rivals Chelsea in 2014 for a then club-record fee of £40 million. A left-footed player with creativity and great technical abilities, Mata enjoyed some good moments with Manchester United. Of the 276 appearances he has made for the club in all competitions, the 33-year old has bagged 51 goals and 47 assists.

A footballer with a great reputation, he has predominantly warmed the bench in recent seasons. Mata has made just three appearances for Manchester United this season. His high wages could surely be utilized in a thrifty manner.

#4. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) - £208k-a-week

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander Real Madrid v SD Eibar - La Liga Santander

There's no denying that Samuel Umtiti is a considerable talent. As he displayed most emphatically perhaps at the 2018 World Cup but also over a number of years at Lyon.

However, Umtiti's current club Barcelona have developed an unfortunate habit of paying ludicrous wages over the last decade. And it's true that the Frenchman's salary is a little generous for him.

He signed a five-year deal with Barcelona, where his salary was reportedly worth around £208k-a-week in 2018. This was when his reputation was at its highest. Giving comparisons with fellow centre-backs around the world, Umtiti earns three times as much as Chelsea's Thiago Silva. Umtiti's salary is also about nine times what Simon Kjaer reportedly earns at AC Milan.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona FC Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti has taken a PCR test for Covid-19 and the result is negative, meaning he is able to return to training. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. FC Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti has taken a PCR test for Covid-19 and the result is negative, meaning he is able to return to training. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. https://t.co/LDoModQKNG

The Barcelona centre-half hasn't even played more than 20 games in all competitions in any of the last three seasons. Umtiti has had a series of horrible knee injuries at the Camp Nou. He was also booed by fans in pre-season matches. They felt that his refusal to leave the club had been a key reason behind Lionel Messi's enforced departure.

His poor performances when called upon have meant that the likes of Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo and under-firing Eric Garcia are now ahead in the pecking order.

Edited by Aditya Singh