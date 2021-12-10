5 most underpaid players in the Premier League right now

The Premier League is home to numerous world-class players. England’s top flight has always been competitive and popular.

However, it is only recently that Premier League teams have started competing regularly for continental honours. Holders Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are three teams that could win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Premier League players’ wages are seldom justified

It is imperative Premier League teams pay hefty transfer fees and player wages to compete with the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich. However, many Premier League players are overpaid, considering their on-field contributions. On the flip side, a few do not earn as much as they deserve.

On that note, here’s a look at five Premier League players who merit a pay rise.

#5 Wilfred Ndidi - £75K/week

Wilfred Ndidi has been the commander-in-chief for Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers. The tenacious defensive midfielder knows a thing or two about winning the ball back and supplying it to his teammates ahead of him.

Along with N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Rodri, Ndidi is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the competition.

The Nigerian earns only £75K per week at the King Power Stadium, though. That figure is substantially lower than the likes of Saul Niguez, Tanguy Ndombele and Thomas Partey. Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, although superior in ability to Ndidi, earn almost four times more than the Nigerian.

The 24-year-old Ndidi is admired for his consistency and nonchalance. Widely tipped for a move to a top-4 club, Ndidi could soon earn what he rightly deserves.

#4 Reece James - £58K/week

Chelsea youth academy product Reece James is a versatile defender who can slot in at centre-back, right-back, right wing-back or even central midfield.

The Londoner has started his 2021-22 campaign on a bright note. Defensive prowess has always been his forte. But he has also registered four goals and as many assists in the Premier League this season.

James earns only a meagre £58K per week at Stamford Bridge, though, making him one of the lowest earners at the club. As many as 22 Chelsea players earn more than the right-back. Malang Sarr, who barely gets a kick, earns twice as much as James.

Along with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and right-back-turned-left-back Joao Cancelo, James is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. Considering his promising performances, he should get a wage hike when he extends his contract.

