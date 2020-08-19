5 most overpriced players in FPL 2020-21

FPL (Fantasy Premier League) is back for the 2020-21 season. Less than three weeks after the conclusion of the 2019-20 Premier League season, the new FPL game has been launched ahead of the new season which starts on the 12th of September.

Along with the launch of the game, FPL has also announced all player prices. However, since the fixtures for the new season have not yet been released by the Premier League, they are yet to be incorporated into the FPL game.

Prices of players usually depend on their performances in the previous season and also on the player's impact on their teams' performances. While most players' prices are fairly accurate representations of their market values, there are some who are overpriced and do not offer much value to your FPL teams.

These player prices appear inflated due to the player's performances last season or due to the good performances of their teams. On that note, here are the five most overpriced players in FPL 2020-21.

Five most overpriced FPL players in 2020-21:

#5: David Luiz (Defender): £5.5 million

David Luiz conceded five penalties for Arsenal last season.

Starting off at number five in the FPL overpriced players list is David Luiz. At £5.5 million, David Luiz is incredibly overpriced for the value he brings to FPL teams and when compared to other players at that price.

The Arsenal defence conceded 48 goals last season and had a higher 'Expected Goals Against' tally of 57, which means that their Clean Sheet points will not be regular.

Besides, David Luiz is no longer the goal threat he once was as he only managed to score only two goals last season. At his price, you may look to get Kieran Tierney who offers much more attacking potential or William Saliba for £1 million cheaper than Luiz if you want an Arsenal defender.

Advertisement

David Luiz is definitely one of the most overpriced defenders in the game and should stay away from your FPL teams.

#4: Joelinton (Forward): £6 million

Joelinton has been one of the biggest flops of last season's Premier League.

Joelinton was bought by Newcastle last season for £40 million from Germany and ended up being one of the biggest disappointments of the season. He had only two goals and as many assists to his name in 2019-20, yet he is priced at £6 million in the FPL game.

His price is extremely inflated considering he plays for a Newcastle team who does not score too many goals and also because his teammate Allan Saint-Maximin is £0.5 million cheaper than him.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who is registered as a midfielder in the FPL game, managed three goals and five assists last season, despite playing much fewer games than the Brazilian. He is a much better option than Joelinton if you want a Newcastle forward in your FPL team.

Joelinton's price clearly does not match his value and should not be anywhere near your FPL teams.