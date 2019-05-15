5 Pairs of brothers who are making it big in Indian football

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.07K // 15 May 2019, 13:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These brothers in Indian football are trying to make it big

The world of football has seen many brothers light up the sport and mesmerize the game with their individual skills. The dynamic English duo of Sir Bobby Charlton and Jack Charlton, who guided England to their only FIFA World Cup victory in 1966, are the best example of this.

In India, it is not new to see brothers rocking the football stage. Some famous pairs who did it in the past are the legendary Pradip Kumar and Prasun Banerjee, goalkeepers Hemanta and Prasanta Dora, Climax and Covan Lawrence, and Mohammed and Shafi Rafi.

Without any further ado, here are five pairs of brothers who are making it big in Indian football.

Also Read: 10 Partnerships between Indian and European clubs which broke down

#5 Prabhsukhan Gill and Gursimrat Gill

Both Prabhsukhan and Gursimrat are now contracted with Bengaluru FC

Both Prabhsukhan Gill and Gursimrat Gill represented India in their U-16 and U-19 days and will ply their trade with Bengaluru FC in the upcoming season of ISL.

Gursimrat was signed by Bengaluru FC at the onset of the 2018-19 season on a two-year deal from Northeast United FC. As a mainstay in their 'B' team, the left back helped them clinch the BDFA Super Division League title with a game to spare.

His astute defending ensured Bengaluru FC 'B' conceded only three goals en route to topping Group A of the second division. Gursimrat made only one first team appearance for their senior side against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL but left the pitch early after seeing a second yellow.

Prabhsukhan, on the other hand, was Indian Arrows' first-choice goalkeeper and made a total of 20 appearances in the I-League and Super Cup combined this season. His brilliant reflexes under the bar earned the AIFF Youth Developmental side 7 clean sheets.

Prabhsukhan also won the 'Hero of the Match' award in the Super Cup Qualifier where they knocked out Kerala Blasters.

1 / 5 NEXT