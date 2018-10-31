5 pairs of brothers who played together for the same club

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 895 // 31 Oct 2018, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gary and Phil Neville played together for Manchester United for 11 years

Football is a game that ignites passion, but sometimes it goes just beyond players, coaches and fans assembling inside a stadium to witness a game. Although players from different nationalities come together to form a club team, there are also families that have donned the same club colours and did so at the same time.

For some, the sport simply runs in the blood of every family member and it is easy to see most of them developing into footballers. It is common for footballers who come from the same family reunite at the international level, but what is not common is having brothers playing for the same club at the same time.

Many such pairs of brothers get the chance to play together at youth level but are separated before they even make their professional debuts. That said, there are still some exceptions. In recent years, the sport has seen a few pairs of brothers feature in the same team at club level.

Here are five pairs of brothers who were lucky enough to play together for the same club.

#5 Gary and Phil Neville

Gary and Phil Neville were part of Man United Class of '92

One of the most famous pairs of brothers in football is Gary and Phil Neville. The two were part of Manchester United’s famous ‘Class of 92’ and won many trophies together in their time at Old Trafford. Gary is two years older than Phil, but the little difference in their age often confuses people to think they are twins.

The brothers played together for the Manchester United senior team for 11 years, before Phil left the Red Devils to join Everton in 2005. Gary, however, remained at the Old Trafford outfit for a further six years, before hanging his boots in the summer of 2011.

Both have now taken different paths after retirement, but are widely remembered for their cordiality on the field of play. While Gary is currently focusing on punditry duties, Phil has also taken to management and is currently the coach of England women's national team.

“The first time we played in the same school team together was a big deal. Phil had to step up a couple of school years to do it. Then he played above his age group in my Sunday team, Boundary Park Juniors, as well as Bury Juniors. I’m the older one, so when we played together as kids I was physically stronger – that toughened him up,” Gary once said about his younger brother.

1 / 5 NEXT