EPL 2017/18: 5 players who need to have big seasons

With the new season on the horizon, these players need to step up their game and prove their quality.

05 Aug 2017

Ramsey needs to shape up or ship out

As the 2017/18 Premier League season approaches, clubs and their players are knee-deep in preparation. The coming season is shaping up to being one of the most competitive seasons yet, with clubs splashing the cash on players they need the most.

Competition for places within clubs is also very intense in today's game, which means players need to raise their game.

Managers and fans always have certain expectations from their players. Going into a new season, every player at a club wants to maintain consistent and top quality performances, but sometimes certain players are under more pressure to perform than others. Whether it be because they are facing the axe, or because they need to string together performances to break into national teams in a World Cup year, some players simply need to have big seasons in order to keep their careers on track.

#1 Aaron Ramsey

When Ramsey first broke into the Arsenal team, he was considered a player who could go on become a club legend. Unfortunately, the horrific leg-break he suffered in the game against Stoke cost him a large chunk of his young career.

He overcame that set back and showed the Arsenal faithful what he was capable of during the 2013/14 season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions from midfield. Since the 13/14 season though the Welshman has found it difficult to keep up that level of performance.

Other than the two goals in two cup finals, Ramsey has not been able to assert his influence on the team from midfield. Fans have grown frustrated with lackluster performances from the midfielder, and have called on Wenger to sign a more dominant player to partner Xhaka in midfield.

Wenger has kept his faith with the former Cardiff player for the coming campaign and with a strong pre-season under his belt, the Arsenal no.8 has to have a big season. If he fails to deliver, Wenger’s patience may run out.