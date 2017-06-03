5 plausible reasons why Arsene Wenger's contract was renewed

For Wenger has been through the weal and woe and there couldn't have been anyone better to sort out the miseries of his beloved Arsenal FC

by Chirayato Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 18:02 IST

So what was imminent has happened and Arsene Wenger has signed a 2-year deal which will keep him at the Emirates till 2019. This move has further deepened the furrows in the Arsenal fan base as the #WengerIn and #WengerOut debates keep simmering.

The removal of Stan Kroenke was called for by the #WengerOut brigade to expedite the sacking of the 67-year old Wenger. On the contrary, what transpired changed the dynamics of the fanbase even more.

But what exactly was the reasoning behind the board reposing their faith on the Frenchman in spite of his repeated failures? Previously, it used to be the consistent Champions League contention which meant more revenue in the form of European competition. This time, Arsenal ended outside the top 4 for the first time in the 20-year reign of Arsene Wenger.

However, that did not tilt the balance in favour of the anti-Wenger army as Arsene Wenger was reinstated. Let us look at a few reasons which actually might have stoked the support for the French manager.

#5 His unwavering commitment to the club

During his long stint, Wenger had been approached by other teams on numerous occasions

For Arsene Wenger, this year will be his 21st year in charge of the North London club. During his long stint, Wenger had been approached by other teams on numerous occasions. Be it the French national side after the unceremonious exit of Raymond Domenech, or the cash-rich Paris Saint-Germain – Arsene Wenger had been sought by a number of teams.

However, his undeterred commitment and loyalty to the Gunners made the choice much easier for the board. Wenger was there when the club was neck high in debt and oversaw the entire rebuilding process after shifting to the magnificent Emirates Stadium.

A number of players who rose under the tutelage of the manager left for greener pastures. Arsene stayed on and kept the club in the offing for something big.

His relentless endeavours in steering the ship from the choppy waters, staving off the financial lurch and yet competing at the highest level made the decision a rather easy one. For no manager apart from Arsene Wenger could have exhibited a similar stoicism in such acute conditions.