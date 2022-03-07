5 players aged 20 or below with most minutes played in Europe this season

"Age is just a number" - there's no better proof of this saying than the sport of football. Players are unlikely to hit their peaks when they are 20 years old. However, several clubs are starting to invest in U-20 players to build for the future.

Many U-20 stars play as starters for their respective clubs and even countries. Not only have these five names been starters, but they have also been the most played footballers in the big five leagues in Europe.

Disclaimer: Only the top five leagues have been considered. Data as on March 4, 2022.

#5 Jasko Gvardiol - 1871 minutes

Gvardiol has a bright future ahead of him

Josko Gvardiol is a bit different than typical centre-backs as he relies on his ball-carrying abilities more than defense. However, that doesn't mean that he is not defensively sound.

Gvardiol came through the ranks in Dinamo Zagreb before Leipzig acquired him. However, the Croatian centre-back has quickly managed to establish himself as a starter. He has already made his national debut and even appeared in a crucial match against Spain at the Euros.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb



- @mundodeportivo Croatian centreback Josko Gvardiol seems to have overtaken Pau Torres and Sven Botman as Tottenham number one target to reinforce its defence this summer. Croatian centreback Josko Gvardiol seems to have overtaken Pau Torres and Sven Botman as Tottenham number one target to reinforce its defence this summer.- @mundodeportivo https://t.co/losQDy5GF1

RB Leipzig have been far from their best this season and have underperformed for the most part. However, Gvardiol has been a consistent performer so far. He has already made 34 appearances and has even chipped in with five goals involvements as a bonus.

#4 Aaron Hickey - 1877 minutes

US Sassuolo v Bologna FC - Serie A

Aaron Hickey wasn't even 20 when he decided to leave his home country to move to Serie A. It was a bold move that has dramatically benefited Hickey and has made him noticeable to bigger clubs in Europe. Hickey is a highly offensive wing-back who can work as a full-back on either flank.

At Bologna, Hickey has primarily played as a left-back. He has been a great performer for the couple of seasons he has been in Italy and has quickly become a starter as a teenager.

Total Villa @Total_Villa



He may want to go somewhere where he doesn’t have to compete with someone as good as Digne but I’d certainly be happy with the signing Aston Villa wanted Aaron Hickey in January, but Bologna refused. Come the summer, PL clubs will return for Hickey ✍️ [ @FabrizioRomano He may want to go somewhere where he doesn’t have to compete with someone as good as Digne but I’d certainly be happy with the signing #avfc Aston Villa wanted Aaron Hickey in January, but Bologna refused. Come the summer, PL clubs will return for Hickey ✍️ [ @FabrizioRomano ]He may want to go somewhere where he doesn’t have to compete with someone as good as Digne but I’d certainly be happy with the signing #avfc https://t.co/KGarbX0Kr2

Hickey has been one of the most important players for Bologna this season. He has so far played in 24 games across all competitions and has put in consistent performances. Hickey has looked defensively solid and hasn't been shy to venture forward. In addition, his attacking plays have got him four goals and one assist in the ongoing campaign.

#3 Jude Bellingham - 1895 minutes

Bellingham is made for big things in the future.

There was never a doubt about Bellingham's ability when a club like Manchester United became interested in him so early in his career. However, Bellingham made a bold decision and followed Jadon Sancho by joining Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. The primary rationale behind his move was guaranteed minutes and he has received precisely that at Dortmund.

Bellingham can play in several positions on the field but operates best as a central attacking midfielder. He has, however, played as a central midfielder in Marco Rose's system and has been an important member of the squad this season. Bellingham's development has been steady and his potential seems endless at this point.

With 34 appearances across all competitions, Bellingham has been one of the most-played midfielders at Dortmund. He has been an excellent performer, with six goals and 12 assists this season.

#2 Joris Chotard - 2123 minutes

A lot of big clubs will be in for Chotard

Montpellier seems to have a talent on their books in young French footballer Joris Chotard. The midfielder has been a great performer in Ligue 1 and has impressed many with his performances.

Like Bellingham, Chotard can play in several positions as a midfielder. However, unlike Bellingham, Chotard's acumen lies in his defensive work as he uses his technical abilities to win the ball. Chotard is also great at carrying the ball and connecting the defense and the attack.

Scouting France @ScoutingFrance



JORIS CHOTARD

Age: 18

Club: Montpellier

Position: DM

Foot: right

Style of play: build-up

Strengths: passing, skillful, pace, setting up play, natural fitness, tackling



Nice talent. One of the promising young midfielders of French football.



#talent FIND TALENTSJORIS CHOTARDAge: 18Club: MontpellierPosition: DMFoot: rightStyle of play: build-upStrengths: passing, skillful, pace, setting up play, natural fitness, tacklingNice talent. One of the promising young midfielders of French football. FIND TALENTS 🔎JORIS CHOTARD Age: 18Club: MontpellierPosition: DMFoot: rightStyle of play: build-upStrengths: passing, skillful, pace, setting up play, natural fitness, tacklingNice talent. One of the promising young midfielders of French football.#talent https://t.co/KzoZTPha2l

Chotard has just one assist this season, but the stat undermines his actual contributions throughout the campaign. Nevertheless, he has made 27 appearances so far and has a bright future ahead of him.

#1 William Saliba - 2250 minutes

Saliba has been a defensive rock this season

Arsenal haven't been on the better side of statistics defensively, and, strangely, William Saliba has been sent out on loan this season. Mikel Arteta reportedly felt that Saliba wasn't ready to start at Arsenal. However, he has arguably been Marseille's best defender this season.

Saliba has shown the maturity and calm mostly displayed by senior defenders. He quickly identifies threats in matches and closes down opponents. He has also been effective with the ball at his feet.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom



#AFCLoanWatch Only Aymeric Laporte has more passes (87.8) per game than William Saliba (83.8) in Europe’s top five leagues this season. Only Aymeric Laporte has more passes (87.8) per game than William Saliba (83.8) in Europe’s top five leagues this season. 🇫🇷 #AFCLoanWatch https://t.co/Srli6Jc4Rq

Saliba has been consistent and has been heavily involved in first-team affairs. He has started almost the entirety of all the Ligue 1 games he has played and has appeared in 35 matches across all competitions.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar