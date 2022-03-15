5 players with most appearances in Arsenal’s history

Arsenal's impact in the Premier League during the early 2000s made them one of the most followed clubs in the world.

The English outfit were always among the frontrunners when it came to the league title. The current scenario is not quite the same, though, and the Gunners have failed to win the Premier League for almost 20 years now.

However, under Mikel Arteta's leadership and guidance, the club have found their way back into the top four and are performing on a consistent level. By the looks of it, the Gunners are certain to secure a top-four berth with 12 more games to go.

The club has been home to some extremely talented players over the years. Here, we take a look at the five players who made the most appearances for Arsenal in the club's history.

#5 Nigel Winterburn — 584

After leaving Arsenal, Nigel Winterburn joined West Ham.

Nigel Winterburn was a talented prodigy during his Birmingham City days. Despite making it into England's youth team, Winterburn failed to make a single first-team appearance for Birmingham.

He eventually earned an invitation to play for the Gunners, who were desperately looking for a replacement for Viv Anderson. The left-footed defender initially had to settle for the right-back role.

He later switched to the opposite flank and put in good displays on a consistent basis until his retirement in 2000. With 584 appearances, Nigel Winterburn is fifth on the list of players who have played the most games for the Gunners.

#4 Lee Dixon — 619

Lee Dixon was signed as a potential replacement for the talented Viv Anderson.

After starting his senior career in 1982, Lee Dixon spent four years at Burnley, Chester City, Bury and Stoke City before arriving at Arsenal. Dixon was signed as a potential replacement for the talented Viv Anderson.

He was under massive pressure when he arrived as the move to Arsenal marked his first ever experience in top-tier football. Dixon took some time to find his place at Highbury as the full-back roles were taken by Kenny Sansom and Nigel Winterburn.

However, it was only a matter of time before he cemented his position alongside Winterburn. They played together for another decade and made quite a name for themselves. Both men were crucial components of Arsenal's unconventional five-man defense.

Dixon was also handy in aiding his winger David Rocastle. He eventually retired from football in 2002 after winning the league and cup double with the Gunners. Dixon is one of a select few players to have won league titles in three different decades.

#3 George Armstrong — 621

George Armstrong was an electrician apprentice at a locomotive company prior to football

George Armstrong's playing career did not follow a conventional path, even though he made his Gunners debut aged 17.

Armstrong was an electrician apprentice at a locomotive company. He played football at work and was awaiting a call-up from Newcastle United. A mix-up led to Armstrong falling out of favor and Newcastle never giving him a real opportunity.

George Armstrong was then signed by Arsenal who were looking for young prodigies. He started off as a striker but later switched to the wing. Within his first couple of seasons, Armstrong secured a regular spot within the playing XI. He was one of the most-successful players during the Billy Wright era.

Armstrong eventually left the club after becoming a regular face for 15 long years.

#2 Tony Adams — 669

Tony Adams was an iconic captain for club and country

Tony Adams never had to look for any club other than Arsenal throughout his career. He started off as a boy in the Gunners academy in 1980 and ascended to the senior side in 1983. A formidable centre-back, Adams eventually became captain of both his club and country.

He spent 19 years at Highbury, guarding the heart of the Gunners defense. Adams has always been a fan favorite and the Arsenal faithful consider him one of the best ever to have worn the Gunners jersey. He also achieved the rare feat of leading his side to league titles in three different decades.

Throwback Arsenal @ThrowbackAFC Tony Adams with the perfect tackle!



Tony Adams with the perfect tackle! https://t.co/JJP6phOVJ4

In December 2011, a statue honoring Adams was unveiled outside the Emirates Stadium.

#1 David O'Leary — 722

David O'Leary played almost 40 games each season while at Arsenal

Between 1975 and 1993, David O'Leary stood as the backbone of Arsenal's defense. Arriving at Highbury in 1973 as a youth prospect, O'Leary progressed through the ranks to see himself as a prominent first-team player.

In his debut season, a 17-year-old O'Leary made 30 appearances for the club. In the following decade, David O'Leary played almost 40 games each season. His composure and level-headedness was often lauded by many.

O'Leary was an elegant captain and the team enjoyed great chemistry and constant success under his leadership. He joined Leeds United at the end of his career with the Gunners in 1993. However, O'Leary announced his retirement shortly after due to an injury.

