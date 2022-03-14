5 players with the most appearances in Barcelona’s history

Barcelona is and always have been a commoners' club. If you flip through the pages of the history book, you will find that the Catalan giants have seldom relied on big-money moves. Rather, they have placed their bets on homegrown players.

Barcelona's La Masia is one of the best football academies in the world. The club's youth system has generated playing machines with out-of-the-world talent. These La Masia graduates never fail to shine at Barca or elsewhere.

In this article, we take a look at five such La Masia products who also happen to be Barcelona's players with the most number of appearances.

#5 Gerard Pique — 599

Gerard Pique joined Barcelona in 2008

Although Pique has often faced heavy competition from the likes of Sergio Ramos, Pepe and Thiago Silva among others, the Spanish defender has successfully carved his own name in the game. After graduating from La Masia, Pique was sent to England on his first senior contract.

A young Pique had a short stint with Manchester United before re-joining his boyhood club. Gerard Pique joined Barcelona in 2008 and continues his journey at Camp Nou.

He has amassed a whopping 30 titles in this duration. The Spaniard was a part of both the Blaugrana's treble (2009 and 2015) victories. He is one of only four players ever to have won the UEFA Champions League two years in a row with different teams.

Until his retirement in 2018, Pique was also a crucial member of the national side.

#4 Sergio Busquets — 666

Sergio Busquets plays a massive role in a team's gameplay

Spain's most successful manager Vicente del Bosque once said, "If you watch the whole game, you won't see Busquets—but watch Busquets, and you will see the whole game." That sums up the prowess of the midfield maestro from Catalunya.

Lauded as one of the best midfielders of the game, Sergio Busquets plays a massive role in his team's gameplay. Even though he rarely ends up on the scoresheet, Busquets never fails to influence the game and set the tone.

Busquets joined Barca's youth system in 2005. He ascended through the ranks rather quickly to find himself with the senior team in 2008. Since then, the Spaniard has been bossing the heart of midfield for the club.

Just like his academy and club teammate Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets has also collected 30 trophies for the Blaugrana. He is now the captain of the team and working alongside Xavi to return the club to its past glory.

#3 Andres Iniesta — 674

Iniesta graduated from the academy and joined the star-studded squad in the 2002-03 season

Andres Iniesta has to be one of the best gifts given to the football world by La Masia. In his 16 years at Barcelona, Iniesta has produced more than enough magic for the world to remember.

Apart from that 2010 World Cup final goal in Johannesburg, every little movement of Iniesta has always been unique. Iniesta graduated from the academy and joined the star-studded squad in the 2002-03 season.

The Spaniard has won nine La Ligas, six Copa del Reys, four UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups. He was at the heart of Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka style of play that wreaked havoc in Spain and in Europe.

He left Camp Nou in 2018 after playing 16 seasons and 674 games for Barcelona. to join J-League side Vissel Kobe.

#2 Xavi — 767

Xavi currently serves as the manager of Barcelona

Alongside Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, Xavi ruled the world of football between the late 2000s and early-to-mid 2010s. He is the second-most decorated Spanish footballer in terms of trophy count.

Being one of the senior-most players during Barcelona's continued success, Xavi often donned the role of a leader. His passing accuracy and vision were second to none and always helped Barcelona in ball recovery and chance creation.

Throughout his career as a Barcelona player, Xavi mostly endured fruitful days. He was also a major figure in Spain's dream run between 2008 and 2012 where they clinched back-to-back UEFA Euro Trophies and the FIFA World Cup.

It was also the period when Barcelona grabbed their very first treble. Being at the center of the club and the national team during their pinnacle has to be an achievement that not many can replicate.

#1 Lionel Messi — 778

Messi has netted over 672 goals for the club

A little boy from Rosario urged Barcelona recruits to sign him on a piece of tissue paper just so he couldn't be swooped up by any other team. That little boy went on to be the club's, or even football's, most-decorated player ever.

We are speaking of none other than Lionel Messi. Messi started breaking records and making headlines right after joining La Masia. His heroics earned him a debut with the senior team almost immediately.

The Argentine has netted over 672 goals for the club and has set numerous records that are scary to even mention. Messi has been the sharpest spearhead for his club since his debut.

