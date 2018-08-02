5 Players Arsenal could look upto for solving their winger issues

New manager Unai Emery is all set to bring a revolution to the club and has already started preparing for it. Arsenal has bagged 5 signings till now: Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torriera, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Mattéo Guendouzi.

Lucas Torrirera is set to fill the gap left by Arsenal old boy, Jack Wilshere but Emery is searching for replacements for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott as well.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to be paired up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to play out wide but looks like Emery is hoping to add more speed into the game by bringing in a snappy winger. Here are 5 players Arsenal could look up to solve their winger issues.

#5 Christian Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica - International Champions Cup 2018

According to ESPN, Pulisic's sale is unlikely to happen in this transfer window because the club has not received any official bid for the 19-year-old American. But a good bid around the region of €60 million should lure the club sufficiently enough.

The transfer rumors regarding the 19-year-old's future started when a German newspaper, Bild, reported that Pulisic's representatives have refused to negotiate with Dortmund over a new contract.

Arsenal can make a lucrative offer of around €60 - €70 million to bring the American to the club as a long-term resolution for their flank issues. If not now, Pulisic is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund next season as his contract expires in 2020.

#4 Wilfried Zaha

Hull City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The in-demand Ivorian international has a lot to offer to the gunners. The player is a perfect blend of pace, trickery, and finishing and that's what makes him worth €50 million.

Reports from the Metro suggest that Chelsea had offered £30 million plus Danny Drinkwater to bring the former red devil to the club but Crystal Palace rejected the offer as soon as they saw it.

The 26-year-old is a long-term target for Spurs who have not signed any player in this transfer window but are reported to bid £45 million for Wilfried Zaha. The Gunners have to compete with their North London rivals to get Zaha.

Borussia Dortmund was also said to be triggering the Ivorian's situation. Zaha scored 9 times and provided 5 assists in 29 appearances for Crystal Palace last season.

#3 Kingsley Coman

FC Bayern Munich v Manchester City - International Champions Cup 2018

The Bayern Munich prodigy was heavily linked to a move to Emirates this summer before Dailystar suggested that it was a distant dream for the gunners.

On the same day, Express reported that Unai Emery has confirmed that Kingsley Coman wants to leave Bayern Munich.

While Robben and Ribery are still stuck to the flanks, new coach Nico Kovac wouldn't be able to promise a first-team roll to Coman. Arsenal can make the most out of the situation by bidding around £40 million to bring the 22-year-old Frenchman to the club.

#2 Leon Bailey

Sportfreunde Siegen v Bayer Leverkusen - Pre Season Friendly Match

It wouldn't be an exaggeration if we term Leon Bailey as an excellent emerging player of the last season. The 20-year-old Jamaican played 30 matches last season in which he scored 9 goals and provided 6 assists.

He also appeared 4 times in German cup and scored thrice. He is linked with clubs like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Arsenal. The Sun reported that Bailey wants to leave BayArena for Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal keen to sign the Jamaican.

The 20-year-old will cost Arsenal around £40 million and can bolster their attack pairing up with Aubameyang on the flanks. Bailey is known for his speed and accurate finishing, which could help gunners to be more precise in their attack.

#1 Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona v Villarreal - La Liga

The Gunners are keen to bring the €147 million-rated winger to their squad and are already in talks with Barcelona. The Spanish giants move for Malcom this summer was a disclaimer for Dembele that he would have to fight for his place.

The major person behind the signings for the Gunners, their scouting head, Sven Mislintat has been in contact with Barcelona over the signing of the Frenchman. Gunners are excited about this fact because he was the man who scouted Dembele from Ligue1 and lured him to join Dortmund.

The twist in the tale arrived when The Sun reported that Barcelona may want Arsenal main man Aaron Ramsey in a swap for Dembele. Ramsey is currently the club captain and major part of Unai Emery's plans. This deal could only go forward if Barcelona wishes to withdraw their desire of getting Ramsey in exchange.