5 players Arsenal could target as alternatives to Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal may need to pay almost £80 million to bring Zaha to the club

It looks like being a tough summer at Arsenal. Having failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third consecutive season, the Gunners haven’t got much to spend this summer, and they may have to sell players to do so.

Last season was the first in 20 years where the Gunners went into a campaign without Arsene Wenger in the dugout, as Unai Emery took over at the Emirates. It wasn’t a bad first year in charge for Emery, as Arsenal reached the Europa League Final, as well as finishing sixth in the Premier League.

It has now been a frustrating start for them in the transfer window. On Monday, they had a £40 million bid turned down for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who has made it clear that he does wish to move to the Emirates this summer.

However, Palace value the Ivorian at closer to £80 million, a fee Arsenal may struggle to reach unless they sell their best players. There has reportedly been interest in striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though it would be a huge risk for Arsenal to sell their top scorer from last season.

It does look like Zaha is the sort of player Arsenal need, as he would give them another option going forward, and he is the sort of player who can carry the ball and take on an opponent, the sort of player Arsenal don’t really have at the moment.

However, £80 million may be a stretch too far for Arsenal at the moment. Here are five alternatives to Zaha that Arsenal could target this summer.

#1 Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's recent signings may leave Vazquez surplus to requirement

It has been a bit of a summer of transition at Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane is back in charge at the Bernabeu following short, and unsuccessful spells in charge for Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

They have already spent over £250 million this summer, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Juka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy all making big money moves to the club. They now may be looking to balance the books slightly, partly in order to fund a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

One man they may be willing to sell is Lucas Vazquez, who found opportunities hard to come by last season. He started just 15 La Liga games last season and he may be looking to move elsewhere in hope of more first team football, something he could get at Arsenal. He has been linked with a switch to the Gunners in recent weeks, in a move which would cost around £30 million, so he would come a lot cheaper than Zaha.

