5 world-class players Arsenal failed to replace

North London outfit Arsenal have experienced a gradual fall from grace.

Once regarded as one of the best clubs in Europe, the club recently failed to qualify for a European competition for the first time in 25 years. The club has had its fair share of success in the past, but has failed to match its achievements ever since 2004.

Arsenal fans will not forget their last Premier League-winning run in a hurry. The club last won the Premier League in the 2003-04 season, a feat that will forever be historic because the club went unbeaten the entire season.

Since then, Arsenal seem to have gone into a period of never-ending transition. The club went 10 years without winning a trophy, followed by a period where they won three FA Cups in four years.

Fans have seen several top players leave the club, some of whom are yet to be truly replaced. Let's take a look at five players Arsenal have failed to appropriately replace over the years.

#5. David Seaman

Arsenal have yet to replace David Seaman with a world-class goalkeeper.

David Seaman is a bonafide Arsenal legend. An Arsenal player for 13 years, Seaman made his debut in 1990 before leaving for Manchester City in 2003. He is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the game.

Seaman has seen several successors over the years. Arsenal tried to replace him with several players, the likes of whom could never meet their expectations as their talisman in goal.

Arsenal have had several excellent goalies over the years. Although players like Petr Cech and Wojcech Szczesny did win multiple Golden Glove awards with Arsenal, they failed to achieve the level of consistency that was displayed by Seaman.

#4. Tony Adams

Tony Adams of Arsenal

Tony Adams is synonymous with Arsenal Football Club.

The former captain and defender represented the club for the entirety of his career. Making his debut in 1983, Adams went on to spend 19 long and successful years with the north London outfit.

Adams was the club's rock at the centre of their defense. An intelligent defender, Adams went on to captain the English football team as well. He enjoyed great success with Arsenal, winning four league titles and three FA Cups.

Arsenal have failed to replace Adams properly, despite the Englishman retiring in 2002. While they did go on to remain unbeaten throughout the course of the 2003-04 season, many believe that the likes of Kolo Toure and Sol Campbell were not as good as Adams individually.

Players like Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker have enjoyed successful periods with the club, but no one has come close to having the impact that Tony Adams had.

