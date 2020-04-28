Mikel Arteta

The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic has forced a suspension of most major sporting events around the world. The English Premier League (EPL) has been no exception in this regard.

With looming uncertainty concerning the conclusion of the current season, there is food for thought for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard needs to think about the players he should sell and the ones he should buy next season so that his side becomes consistent and competitive to challenge for major honours.

Although it would not be known for sure until the next transfer window opens, let us have a look at five Arsenal players whom the club should look to jettison at the end of the season In doing so, the club would generate enough cash in an uncertain market to bring in world-class reinforcements, return to the Champions League, and challenge for the EPL title.

Without further ado, let us have a look at five such players whom the Gunners should look to sell in the summer:

#5 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil during a Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The fact remains that on the rare occasion Mesut Ozil does exhibit an amazing game, but more often than not he is not consistent enough.

Thus it is hard for Arteta to justify keeping the German international in the team for too long. The attacking midfielder has been a regular for Arsenal since Arteta became the club's manager. But with his poor goal and assists record this season, coupled with his £350,000 a week wages, it is hard to justify keeping Ozil at the club.

However, it may be hard to find a team willing to sign the German player due to his high wage demands. At the end of the day, Mesut Ozil is a player who does provide extra depth to the squad. But with a paltry return of one goal and three assists in 23 games this season, Ozil's recent performances do not merit him a place in the side.

#4 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has spent this season on loan at Roma where at times he has played impressively.

It seems as though Mikel Arteta is not keen to keep the Armenian at the club. The Spaniard would hope that Roma tries and makes Mkhitaryan's deal permanent.

According to the Metro, Arsenal value Mkhitaryan at £22m and are unlikely to accept any less for the player. It is plausible that Roma will sign the player in the transfer window, given his impressive tally of six goals and three assists in 13 Serie A games this season.

#3 Mohamed Elneny

Mohamed Elneny

Mohamed Elneny has spent the season out on loan at Besiktas in Turkey.

Arteta is unlikely to require the player in the upcoming season as younger players are starting to make an impact. The likes of Joe Willock have become first-team regulars.

There are multiple reports suggesting that the Elneny is keen on signing permanently for Beskitias. With a few years left on his Arsenal contract, he could potentially go for a potentially decent fee.

#2 Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi during a Europa League game against Besiktas.

Shkodran Mustafi has definitely improved under Mikel Arteta but it is fair to say that he is definitely not world-class and never will be.

It makes sense for Arteta to sell the German defender and use the money towards signing a better quality centre-back.

#1 Sead Kolasinac

Sead Kolosinac during a Premier League game against Aston Villa

Sead Kolasinac has unfortunately struggled with multiple injuries during his time at Arsenal. This season has been no different in this regard.

It has only meant that Arsenal has had to rely on 18-year-old Bukayo Saka at left-back to fill the void left by Kolosinac. With Kieran Tierney as competition along with Buyayo Saka, it seems as though next season Arsenal may not need the services of Kolasinac.

Under these circumstances, selling the player in the summer makes a lot of sense for Arsenal, especially considering the fact that they got Kolosinac for free three years ago.