×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 players Arsenal should sell in January

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.56K   //    12 Dec 2018, 17:21 IST

Arsenal have struggled for years now, something needs to change
Arsenal have struggled for years now, something needs to change

For a long time now, Arsenal have been the type of team that show huge promise, but never deliver. They gave up their hopes of winning a title years ago, and now just try to aim for the top four every season. However, is this enough? Should Arsenal be aiming higher?

The majority will say that they should show more ambition, but what many overlook is the fact that the squad is filled to the brim with deadwood; players that are either no good, or provide little value to the team as a whole.

There's no denying that the Gunners are a very rich club, so they should put some of that money to good use more often. But when the team is almost at full capacity, more of their attention should be on their squad to determine who to offload next, in order to make space for the incoming players.

In this list, we take a look at five players Arsenal need to sell in January.

#5 Danny Welbeck

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Danny Welbeck has been a sub-par player for years now, only being used for trivial cup games and group games in European competitions. He hardly gets any game time in the Premier League - and now that he has to compete with the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette for a place up front, any chance of his game time improving is slim.

Whilst Welbeck has featured eight times for Arsenal this season, seven of them were substitutions (mostly late on in the match). When his main role at Arsenal is to simply be subbed on to give the first team strikers a rest, you have to question what real value Welbeck has to the club.

Another big issue with Danny Welbeck is that he's injury prone. Even as of writing, he's out with an ankle injury. Is this really a player that Arsenal need?

Where might Danny Welbeck go?

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are actually prepared to release Welbeck on a free transfer soon, in order to make way for upcoming talent.

Galatasaray are supposedly the frontrunners for Welbeck's signature, but whether the 28-year-old will be interested in a move to Turkey is what will decide that matter. He's more likely to end up at a mid-table Premier League side, like Everton or Leicester City.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Granit Xhaka Unai Emery
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
3 players Arsenal should sell in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who should leave on loan in the January...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Mesut Ozil at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
10 Arsenal players who have left since 2014: where are...
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who may have no future under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should sell in January
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal really fight to keep Aaron Ramsey? 
RELATED STORY
5 left-back options for Arsenal to consider signing in...
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should sell in January
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal players who could leave next summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us