5 players Arsenal should sell in January

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.56K // 12 Dec 2018, 17:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal have struggled for years now, something needs to change

For a long time now, Arsenal have been the type of team that show huge promise, but never deliver. They gave up their hopes of winning a title years ago, and now just try to aim for the top four every season. However, is this enough? Should Arsenal be aiming higher?

The majority will say that they should show more ambition, but what many overlook is the fact that the squad is filled to the brim with deadwood; players that are either no good, or provide little value to the team as a whole.

There's no denying that the Gunners are a very rich club, so they should put some of that money to good use more often. But when the team is almost at full capacity, more of their attention should be on their squad to determine who to offload next, in order to make space for the incoming players.

In this list, we take a look at five players Arsenal need to sell in January.

#5 Danny Welbeck

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Danny Welbeck has been a sub-par player for years now, only being used for trivial cup games and group games in European competitions. He hardly gets any game time in the Premier League - and now that he has to compete with the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette for a place up front, any chance of his game time improving is slim.

Whilst Welbeck has featured eight times for Arsenal this season, seven of them were substitutions (mostly late on in the match). When his main role at Arsenal is to simply be subbed on to give the first team strikers a rest, you have to question what real value Welbeck has to the club.

Another big issue with Danny Welbeck is that he's injury prone. Even as of writing, he's out with an ankle injury. Is this really a player that Arsenal need?

Where might Danny Welbeck go?

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are actually prepared to release Welbeck on a free transfer soon, in order to make way for upcoming talent.

Galatasaray are supposedly the frontrunners for Welbeck's signature, but whether the 28-year-old will be interested in a move to Turkey is what will decide that matter. He's more likely to end up at a mid-table Premier League side, like Everton or Leicester City.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement