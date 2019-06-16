×
5 players Arsenal should sell/loan this summer

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
842   //    16 Jun 2019, 23:54 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

With a brilliant start to the 2018/19 season, it looked like Arsenal were set to make their mark in the Premier League, as they were in the top four for a majority of the season. However, lack of squad depth and quality affected the Gunners' season, and Champions League football is yet again set to not feature at the Emirates for the coming season.

Unai Emery led his side to a 22-game unbeaten streak in the month of September and October. The gaffer did all he could, but unfortunately for Arsenal, it was not enough. He expressed the need for a winger in the January transfer window, but he was not provided with the necessary funds, as only loan deals were viable for the Gunners in the winter transfer market. And their only loan-signing, Denis Suarez, had a disaster of a season in London, as he was battling a groin injury for a majority of his tenure with Arsenal.

The Gunners undoubtedly tried their level best, but a few players, including big names, failed to lead their team and their inconsistency has cost Emery and co a UCL berth. Reinforcements are needed, but there are some players who need to be axed out before Arsenal take on the 2019/20 season.

#5 Sell - Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal Training and Press Conference
Arsenal Training and Press Conference

The Egyptian has never been anything but a squad player at Arsenal. He never looked like a player who could perform at a world class level regularly, and it was not any different under Unai Emery. The gaffer always relied on Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka to hold the strings in midfield, and Matteo Guendouzi's arrival from Lorient FC last season was certainly as a back up in midfield, with no place for Elneny.

The 26-year-old midfielder has only started twice all season in the Premier League, with 7 appearances in the Europa League as well. With 0 assists and 0 goals all season, he does not look like a player who will be allowed to stay for one more season at Arsenal.

Unai Emery will certainly look to cash on him this season, and it will be very difficult to get more than €10 million for Elneny, who is currently valued at just €8 million.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Joseph Willock
