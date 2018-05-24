5 players Arsenal should sell this summer

Arsenal need a club overhaul of sorts this summer but who would be the biggest departures from the Emirates this summer?

Michael Hawthorne ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 14:02 IST 31.55K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Xhaka has been widely criticized since he arrived in England

The replacement for Arsene Wenger has been the biggest talking point coming out of the Emirates since the Premier League season ended, and with the appointment of Spaniard Unai Emery, speculation will shift to what players he and the Arsenal board will try to bring into the club.

A serious issue for the new manager would be the players he needs to get rid of. It is clear that Arsenal needs an overhaul, and behind the scenes, the club has done that with the biggest example being the appointment of Raul Sanllehi as head of football relations and Sven Mislintat as head of scouting/recruitment.

The squad of players that will be available to Emery is not good enough to compete at the top level in the Premier League, so he will certainly have a task to get this squad up to pace and add the quality where they are lacking.

With a reportedly depleted transfer kitty, there is work to be done to raise money to spend to add the much-needed quality to the squad. The Arsenal attack going into next season looks extremely promising, with Mesut Ozil committing to the club and the additions of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

The midfield and defence, however, is another matter, and that is where the big upgrades will be needed.

So who should the club sell on?

#5 Granit Xhaka

The Switzerland international was perhaps the most vilified Arsenal player during the 2017/18 season. Despite playing in 46 games in all competitions for the club, the Arsenal fans have never truly warmed to the former Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder.

It is hard to analyze his position within the team as he is supposed to be the defensive midfielder of the team but he comes up short in this role.

The 25-year-old has a real lack of discipline to play the holding midfield role in this Arsenal team, positionally he looks all over the place and his concentration is often found lacking, when an analysis is made of the number of goals Arsenal have conceded from opposition players running off Xhaka or making a simple run in behind the player knowing this will catch him off guard.

The faith shown in Xhaka by Arsene Wenger was bemusing, as his contributions simply were not good enough. Despite having good technical abilities, his inability to see forward passes instead passing from side to side and backwards has been poor at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

Arsenal should cut their losses as despite being relatively young for a central midfielder, he has not gotten any better since arriving at the Emirates, whether Emery will see a future for the left-footed midfielder is be another matter.

Replacing Xhaka in this Arsenal may have begun with the links they have with Nice star Jean-Michael Seri. Seri would add more power and dynamism in the heart of the Arsenal midfield, while not considered a holding midfielder, Seri would certainly add more class and energy within the centre of this team.