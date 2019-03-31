5 players Arsenal should sell this summer

Laurent Koscielny

Since the departure of Arsene Wenger and the arrival of his replacement, Unai Emery, Arsenal have undergone quite the transformation. Their style of play has become a lot more attacking and the chemistry between the players has been boosted, so why do they still struggle?

Arsenal is currently in fifth place on the Premier League table with 60 points. The Gunners have been a side ridiculed for their consistent fourth place finishes every year, despite the fact they have the potential to challenge for the league title under a strong manager.

There is no reason why a club with the stature and clout of Arsenal can't compete for the title nowadays, especially when you look through their team of superstars. However, there are several players who are clearly dead weight and surplus to requirements. If Emery wants to splash big in the summer to bolster his squad, getting rid of these players will help put some cash towards that aim.

#5 Danny Welbeck

His contract is set to expire in the summer

Injury-prone, error-prone, and generally too poor for the current Arsenal squad, Danny Welbeck's career has been on a gradual decline for many years now. His contract is set to expire in the summer, but with there still being a chance of him being offered a year's extension, many fans-turned-critics will be eager to see his name on this list.

When Arsenal signed him from Manchester United back in 2014, they were expecting a youthful, energetic striker, to lead them from the front. Instead, what they got was a clumsy, long-legged forward who failed as miserably as he had at Old Trafford.

Ever since that time, Welbeck has been utilised as a back-up option, being substituted onto the pitch late on to try and salvage a point in the dying embers of a match. More often than not, though, he fails to make much of an impact and the game ends with Arsenal, yet again, feeling as if an opportunity has been wasted.

As of writing, Welbeck is currently out with yet another injury. Will he finally be excluded from Arsenal's squad selection next year, or will he miraculously return with a new extended contract?

