3 players Arsenal should sell to increase their transfer budget

Unai Emery has targeted at least 3 new signings this summer.

Unai Emery's first season at Arsenal has gone better than expected with the Spaniard on course to lead Arsenal to finish inside the top 4. The former PSG and Sevilla manager could also lead Arsenal to Europa League glory and with Champions League football being the priority for next season, Arsenal will have to make some major reinforcement before the start of the 2019-20 season.

Emery's first season saw some major additions to the squad with players like Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bernd Leno and Sokratis all being instrumental for Arsenal in their debut season. However, with the way this season has gone so far, it's clear Emery will still need to sign a few more players for Arsenal to be genuine title contenders.

With Arsenal failing to sign anyone in January, and with rumors doing the rounds that Emery will just have around £40 million to £50 million to spend this summer, Arsenal will definitely have to sell a few players if they want to make decent signings. Arsenal have their sights on a minimum of 3 players with a centreback, a winger and a replacement for Aaron Ramsey a priority.

Apart from that, Emery might also go in for a left-back depending on if Nacho Monreal leaves, but no matter what the current budget will clearly not be enough.

Here is a look at 3 players Arsenal should sell this summer to increase their transfer budget:

#3. Takuma Asano

Takuma Asano has not developed into the player Arsenal hoped he would.

The Japanese striker joined Arsenal in 2016 and is yet to make an appearance for the North London club. Asano was loaned out to Stuttgart for two years and in those two years, he made a total of 45 appearances for them and scored only 5 goals and assisted another 5. He is currently spending this season on loan at Hannover and in 15 appearances he has only managed 1 goal and 1 assist.

While the Japanese striker was highly rated when Arsenal signed him, he has failed to live up to the hype and has clearly not developed the way Arsenal wanted him to. If he is struggling to make it in Germany he is definitely going to struggle in the Premier League and it is time Arsenal sell him.

Arsenal paid around €4 million for him and while his value would have not increased since then, Arsenal can certainly get back the money they paid for him if they decide to sell him this summer. While €4 million is not a lot of money, at this point Arsenal can do with any additional money they recieve.

