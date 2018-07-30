5 players Arsenal should sign before the transfer window closes

Ishaan Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 4.02K // 30 Jul 2018, 11:33 IST

A big challenge for Unai Emery. lies ahead this season

For the first time in over 20 years, Arsenal is heading into the transfer window without Arsene Wenger in the dugout. This, as a result, means that Arsenal is moving into a massive season with former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery at the helm. Arsenal can expect a host of changes that will see how the club works with a new man in charge, starting with the signings they make.

Arsene Wenger's transfer policy was one of the biggest criticisms the legendary Frenchmen faced. His uninspired signings, season after season saw Arsenal drop down the Premier League table, and now they have missed out on the Champions League two seasons in a row.

In an increasingly competitive top four, no team is guaranteed a spot anymore. These are the 5 players that Arsenal should sign if they want to challenge for the title and make it to top competition in Europe again.

#5 Leon Bailey: Bayer Leverkusen

Another Jamaican speedster in the Premier League?

The two positions where Arsenal have a striking lack of quality are both the wings and central midfield. A solution for the left side of the wing is signing the Jamaican youngster/speedster Leon Bailey. His market valuation of around €45 million may just be worth it considering what he brings to the table.

The likes of Iwobi is a great player, but as rivals boast the likes of Leroy Sane and Anthony Martial, you can see that there is a skill-based disparity on the wing for Arsenal. Some quality and flair could be added to the Arsenal team by the addition of someone like Bailey, who contributed to 12 goals and 9 assists last year in a very sub-par Leverkusen team.

Considering the caliber of attacking players Arsenal have right now in the form of Lacazette, Aubameyang, Ozil, and Mkhitaryan, Bailey could be capable of providing some tremendous service to them and use his pace to assist Aubameyang for counter attacks in particular.

The fact that these names are also aging helps because Bailey is a 20-year-old sensation that may just become an Arsenal icon.

#4 Kieran Tierney: Celtic FC

Kieran Tierney - the Scottish wonderkid

A player that is linked with almost every Premier League club, the young Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney is one of the hottest prospects in football right now. Arsenal isn't best equipped on the left back position, with an aging Nacho Monreal and a less than spectacular Saed Kolasinac. If Arsenal feels the need to strengthen that position, the young wonderkid could be a great one for Arsenal.

Arsenal has an average age of around 25 years in their squad, but most of the elite players have crossed that age. Even their recent signings of Sokratis and Lichtsteiner went for experience, but it is time for Emery to spend on some youth also.

A 21-year-old left back, Tierney has been instrumental to Brendan Rodgers's Celtic side. He played 40 games in their Invincibles season and featured 55 times last season. He also played every single minute of Celtic's Champions League group stage games, getting an assist for his troubles.

He already has a winning mentality and experience playing in Europe's elite competition. Furthering that experience in the Europa League this season, and he could help Arsenal make a concerted push towards the Champions League next season.

