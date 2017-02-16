5 players Arsenal should sign in the summer to ruthlessly replace current stars

Apart from a change of manager, Arsenal need to rebuild in every department. These five players could very well do the job.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 16 Feb 2017, 12:35 IST

Someone of his technicality and vision is needed at Arsenal

It's Groundhog Day for Arsenal fans and it's only February. After another rout at the hands of Bayern Munich – probably the weakest Bayern side the Gunners have faced – their season seems to have come to an end.

Irrespective of where they finish in the table or how much money they earn by the end of this season, it makes no difference to fans of the club.

The fans are probably the most frustrated they've ever been, the manager is probably the most disappointed he's ever been and the situation is probably the stalest it's ever been. But if you're an Arsenal fan and you witnessed their capitulation against the Bavarians this week, you're not shocked or distraught, you're just bored of having to witness the same performance again and again.

And while Arsene Wenger should take part of the blame, the players ought to as well. On that note, take a look at five players that Arsenal need to sign in the summer if they want to progress at all:

#5 Isco

Mesut Ozil can no longer hide behind the manager and use a few decent performances against smaller teams to justify his inclusion in the team. He's a world-class player with world-class talent but it's just not working with Arsenal and he needs to move on.

There have been talks of Real Madrid wanting to sign him back permanently and Arsenal ought to look at that interest with an open mind. Should they decide that Ozil has had enough chances in the red of Arsenal, they could demand one of Real Madrid's other stars in exchange.

Isco is a sensational player and has the kind of technical ability combined with pace that will really work in the Premier League. The English game doesn't respect a player like Ozil who often looks anonymous on the field and it needs someone who can carry and run with the ball at their feet: like a Philippe Coutinho or a Christian Eriksen.

Isco can be that player for the Gunners.

Player to replace: Mesut Ozil