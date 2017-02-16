UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Twitter trolls Arsenal after they are ripped apart by Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich beat Arsenal 5-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich ripped apart Arsenal at the Allianz Arena to gain an unassailable 4-goal lead in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash. Arjen Robben set the ball rolling in the 11th minute when he cut in from right in typical fashion to find the back of the net from range. Arsenal equalised through Alexis Sanchez, whose spot-kick was saved by Manuel Neuer but he converted on the rebound, after Laurent Koscielny was fouled by Robert Lewandowski inside the box.
After half-time, it was a different ball game as the Gunners lost Laurent Koscielny to injury and it was a goal fest. Thiago Alcantara hit a brace while Lewandowski and out-of-form Thomas Muller grabbed a goal apiece. The second leg is a dead rubber with the Bavarians far too superior to Arsene Wenger’s side.
The North London outfit had another infamous record to their name, to become the first English team to concede 200 goals int he Champions League.
Twitter, as you would expect, trolled Arsenal after yet another humiliating display in the knockout stage of the Champions League. Here are the best tweets:
