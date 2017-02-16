UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Twitter trolls Arsenal after they are ripped apart by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich beat Arsenal 5-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

Arsenal helped Thomas Muller rediscover his form

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich ripped apart Arsenal at the Allianz Arena to gain an unassailable 4-goal lead in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash. Arjen Robben set the ball rolling in the 11th minute when he cut in from right in typical fashion to find the back of the net from range. Arsenal equalised through Alexis Sanchez, whose spot-kick was saved by Manuel Neuer but he converted on the rebound, after Laurent Koscielny was fouled by Robert Lewandowski inside the box.

After half-time, it was a different ball game as the Gunners lost Laurent Koscielny to injury and it was a goal fest. Thiago Alcantara hit a brace while Lewandowski and out-of-form Thomas Muller grabbed a goal apiece. The second leg is a dead rubber with the Bavarians far too superior to Arsene Wenger’s side.

The North London outfit had another infamous record to their name, to become the first English team to concede 200 goals int he Champions League.

Twitter, as you would expect, trolled Arsenal after yet another humiliating display in the knockout stage of the Champions League. Here are the best tweets:

Is the end near for Arsene Wenger?

He's going this summer, make the last games of the greatest ever Arsenal legend easier. Support the club til the end and it all will change. — Spanish Gooner (@ElSpanishGooner) February 15, 2017

Arsenal fans & ex-players who continue to back him are now damaging this great club.

He has to go. #WengerOut — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2017

Hard not to feel desperately sorry for Wenger at this point. He seems broken here, speaking. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 15, 2017

The sadness, the gloom

Every Arsenal supporter feels like Alexis right now... pic.twitter.com/quOSFTxRZV — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 15, 2017

Yes, you didn’t!

Arséne Wenger, @Arsenal: "The last 25 minutes were a nightmare for us. We didn't have an answer." #UCL pic.twitter.com/0khTHAaNpI — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 15, 2017

Ohh... Burn!

Taken a while but Wenger finally got Arsenal playing like Barcelona in the Champions League — Blanco (@philwhite2468) February 15, 2017

The frustration is evident

What it feels like to play for a club like Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/e84fVFdAfj — Aniqa Ovais (@Fabresque4) February 15, 2017

Oh Arsenal fans!

Look @Arsenal. Look what you're doing to grown men pic.twitter.com/CPlsNCj0e4 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) February 15, 2017

Indeed, it does

Before I go to sleep, never thought I'd say this but Arsenal's season rests on whether they can beat @suttonunited — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) February 15, 2017

Was that the plan all along?

It is disappointing to lose heavily to Bayern. On the other hand, we should have lulled Sutton into an outstanding false sense of security. — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) February 15, 2017

The Wizard of Oz!

Ozil's warm up routine for big games. pic.twitter.com/K9YPNd32vk — (Mkhit)Aryan (@theunitedmanc) February 15, 2017

This is dark!

That Arsenal game was the most disastrous one legged performance I've seen since Pistorius heard someone flushing his toilet — Ant Campbell (@acampbell68) February 15, 2017

Consistency!

Arsenal have lost the first leg in the Champions League last-16 for the sixth consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/nleeHkhmhw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 15, 2017

7,713 - Number of Arsenal fans already looking forward to being knocked out of the last 16 of next year's Champions League. Inevitable. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 15, 2017

4th November 2015: Bayern 5-1 Arsenal.

15th February 2017: Bayern 5-1 Arsenal.



Consistency — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 15, 2017

Arsenal:



Get through the group stage



Meet Bayern in the knockout stages



Get eliminated. REPEAT. pic.twitter.com/MuSoQQfhbM — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) February 15, 2017

Stats don’t lie...

5 – There have been four instances of an English team conceding five goals in a CL match – two of them by Arsenal. Outclassed. #FCBvAFC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2017

According to official Uefa stats, Arsenal committed just one foul in the second-half. That's not really going down fighting... — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) February 15, 2017

How about that!

"You can't lose the game if you never show up" @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/a2kfUjEXpE — dan colosimo (@dancolosimoo) February 15, 2017

He is leaving, isn’t he?

#AFC players all trudge over to applaud visiting fans up in the heavens, all except Sanchez who disappeared straight down the tunnel. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) February 15, 2017

Ouch!

"We were unlucky," says Wenger. No you were lucky. You could have conceded 10 #AFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 15, 2017

And some Piers Morgan for you

Who would have thought?

Arsenal when it was still 1-1... pic.twitter.com/82J8apxjAh — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 15, 2017

The dependence on Koscielny...

49 Minutes: Gabriel replaces the injured Koscielny at 1-1



63 Minutes: Bayern Munich go 4-1 up pic.twitter.com/knBXza10yu — Copa90 (@Copa90) February 15, 2017

Arsenal have completely disintegrated. An utter shambles and rudderless after koscielny went off. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 15, 2017

Sutton United will be hoping to avoid an upset

100 - Percentage of Sutton United fans hoping they don't suffer an upset against Arsenal at the weekend. Minnows. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 15, 2017

Burn....

Classic case of men against, well, Arsenal. — Piotr (@_Peter1082) February 15, 2017

He must be an Arsenal fan. pic.twitter.com/LLyCsWdiDa — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 15, 2017

Great Moments in Arsenal History pic.twitter.com/YIF9kDviMh — Kenny Bodega (@IOnlySayFacts) February 15, 2017

Even they would do a better job

Arsenal bringing on Theo Walcott. Better off bringing on Steve Bould and calling down Martin Keown from the studio. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 15, 2017

Does he?

We are very very low tonight but, look, overall you just have to accept that Carlo Ancelotti's left eyebrow is absolutely outstanding. — Wenger Knows Best (@wengerknowsbest) February 15, 2017

LEGENDARY!

That night in PES.... pic.twitter.com/lPaczs5LnM — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 15, 2017

The love for 4

This was a good UCL week for Wenger! pic.twitter.com/c50BHc3z53 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 15, 2017

The truth has been spoken!

Arsenal fans are mentally stronger than Arsenal players. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) February 15, 2017

Wenger Out?

So 100% Wenger Out. I mean even the 'It could get worse with a new guy' argument doesn't hold water anymore. — Sitter of Fences (@sidin) February 15, 2017

Ozil and Sanchez to leave in the summer?

We're going to lose two absolutely brilliant players this summer and it's all our fault. Don't let games like this fool you and blame them. — Zana (@r_zana) February 15, 2017

Glorious failure and all that

It's all over. Bayern win 5-1, and we can look forward to Arsenal scraping a "brave" win over a not-arsed Bayern in the return leg. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 15, 2017

Surrender

LIVE from Arsenal dugout. pic.twitter.com/77GcW7p3tG — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) February 15, 2017

#SaltBae

Whatever Barcelona can do, Arsenal can do better

Wenger: Barca will keep people talking for weeks, you'll be ok!



Inner Wenger: Make sure you go one better than Enrique. Really f**k it up. pic.twitter.com/4Yutm4YfI5 — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 15, 2017

Fear not, Arsenal. You are in good company pic.twitter.com/ZAZYOjesMO — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 15, 2017

The legend of Arsenal Fan TV