5 players Arsenal could have signed in the 2022 January transfer window

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal entered the winter transfer window full of purpose. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's disciplinary issues in December last year meant the Gunners had no choice but to strip him of the club's captaincy. Arteta also froze him out of the squad.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, the London giants' two other strikers, are out of contract at the end of the ongoing season. With the duo expected to leave this summer, signing a new striker in the 2022 January transfer window was seen as an absolute necessity.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place. #DeadlineDay Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed.Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place. #AFC Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed. 🔵🔴 #FCB Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place. #AFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/IZEDCj2Zky

Could Arsenal's failure in the 2022 January transfer window hinder their progress this season?

With no European trophies to play for in 2021-22, Mikel Arteta's men were free to focus on domestic competitions. However, the Gunners are already out of both cups. They lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup before going down to Liverpool in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Arsenal are now expected to push all their efforts towards a top-four Premier League finish in order to secure Champions League football for next season. The Gunners are currently sixth, with 36 points from 21 games.

However, they are only two points off Manchester United in fourth and trail West Ham United by a solitary point. More importantly, the Gunners have two games in hand over the Red Devils and have played one game less than the Hammers.

But Arteta's men must be wary of seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are level with Arsenal on points and also have a game in hand over their north London rivals.

Champions League qualification is a definite possibility. But it is difficult to see the Gunners achieving it without a proven goalscorer in their ranks. On that note, we look at five players they could have signed in the January 2022 transfer window.

#5 Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata was unable to secure a move away from Turin.

Like Arsenal, Alvaro Morata also endured a frustrating winter transfer window. With eight goals and five assists in 29 games for a struggling Juventus side, it has not been a productive season for the Spaniard.

The Bianconeri made no secret of their desire to bring in a new striker and were actively shopping Morata to Europe's top clubs. Barcelona and Arsenal were both reportedly interested in acquiring the 29-year-old centre-forward.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Allegri wants him to stay and play alongside Dusan Vlahović. Álvaro se queda. Álvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus until the end of the season. No Arsenal, no Tottenham, no Barça move on #DeadlineDay Allegri wants him to stay and play alongside Dusan Vlahović. Álvaro se queda. Álvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus until the end of the season. No Arsenal, no Tottenham, no Barça move on #DeadlineDay. 🇪🇸 #JuventusAllegri wants him to stay and play alongside Dusan Vlahović. Álvaro se queda. https://t.co/L5M5L6UYdI

However, a move failed to materialize and the Gunners face the prospect of going into the business end of the season with just two recognized strikers in the squad. Meanwhile, 29-year-old Morata will have no choice but to watch from the bench as new man Dusan Vlahovic is set to snatch his place in the starting XI.

#4 Alexander Isaak

Alexander Isak warms up for Real Sociedad.

Swedish striker Alexander Isak set off alarm bells when his car was reportedly spotted in London close to deadline day (January 31). Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, it turns out the 22-year-old was in the UK for personal reasons.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Alexander Isak in London this afternoon, with Real Sociedad team-mate Adnan Januzaj. [ @RiegerCris Alexander Isak in London this afternoon, with Real Sociedad team-mate Adnan Januzaj. [@RiegerCris] #afc https://t.co/PCB54eHMyK

The Real Sociedad striker has long been tracked by the north London club. The La Liga side have reportedly slapped a £74.5million price tag on the forward. With 41 goals in 115 appearances, Isak is still developing into a true goalscoring threat.

However, his blistering pace, clever dribbling and ability on the ball has caught the eye of Europe's elite clubs. With eight goals and two assists in 26 games so far this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him secure a big move in the summer.

