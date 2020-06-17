5 players Arsenal could target as cheaper alternatives to Thomas Partey

A look at five players that Arsenal can target as cheaper alternatives to Thomas Partey.

Thomas Partey is understood to be the Gunners' top transfer priority this summer.

Thomas Partey is a top summer transfer target for Arsenal

Despite the Covid-19 crisis completely reshaping the world’s economy, football clubs are still hopeful of doing shrewd business this summer. Arsenal, in particular, are looking to build towards their future with a number of acquisitions in the upcoming transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has assessed the squad and identified several areas that need to be strengthened if Champions League qualification is to be achieved next season.

One of the few summer targets for Arsenal is Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian maestro has been in imperious form this season and his performances have attracted many admirers across the world.

Partey is understood to have a £44.5million release clause, with the 27-year-old failing to agree on a new contract with the Madrid giants. Arsenal are rumoured to be haggling over the clause and may have to look elsewhere if they cannot afford the midfielder.

Without further ado, here are five cheaper alternatives to Thomas Partey for Arsenal.

#5 Marc Roca

Marc Roca has attracted interest from a series of European giants

Marc Roca is one of the most sought-after midfielders in European football at the moment. Having already been scouted and chased by Everton and AC Milan, the Espanyol wonderkid has now attracted the interest of Mikel Arteta. Fortunately for Arsenal, he has a £35million release clause, which is less expensive than the £44.5million-rated Thomas Partey.

This season, the Spaniard has been a mainstay in Espanyol’s team, making 25 league appearances. In those games, the midfielder averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.3 clearances per match. In attack, he has maintained an 82.3% pass accuracy while averaging 53.5 passes a game.

The 23-year-old’s versatility and ability to play both as a single pivot and a box-to-box midfielder will be of great use to Arsenal as it will allow Arteta to change his tactical set-ups without worrying about where he could deploy Roca. Depending on the personnel available, the Espanyol man could play as the single pivot or alongside Lucas Torreira or Granit Xhaka.

#4 Papa Gueye

Papa Gueye has impressed for Le Havre and could be a great alternative to Thomas Partey for Arsenal

Le Havre midfielder Papa Gueye has been on many clubs' transfer radars over the past year. Premier League outfit Watford recently tried to complete the signing of the 21-year-old but ran into some legal complications.

Reports suggest that he would only cost £5 million as his deal is set to expire next summer. This is incredibly cheap in today’s market, which is great news for Arsenal as he clearly meets the criteria to fill the gaping hole in their midfield.

Despite only being 21, Gueye has captained the Ligue 2 team on several occasions. The Frenchman has made 25 league appearances for the club this season.

Gueye is a rather unknown entity but it is widely reported that he has impressive physical traits and a willingness to work and learn. He could be a great alternative for Arsenal over Thomas Partey and is a match made in heaven for Mikel Arteta.

#3 Matthew Longstaff

Matthew Longstaff is available as a cheaper option to Thomas Partey for Arsenal

This may be a surprising pick but Matthew Longstaff has more than proven that he has what it takes to be an asset to Arsenal. His tough tackling and no-nonsense style would perfectly fit Arteta’s aggressive approach and the Gunners should definitely consider him as a cheaper alternative to Thomas Partey.

The Newcastle United man is a tireless and industrious midfielder who often looks for long balls over the top or provides short layoffs to his teammates. The youngster’s current contract expires in the summer which means Arsenal could sign him on a free deal.

The 20-year-old burst into prominence when he scored a screamer against Manchester United earlier in the season. However, Steve Bruce has refused to feature him on a consistent basis, with the midfielder only having played 12 games for the senior team this term. In the games he has played, Longstaff has scored three goals while averaging 34.3 passes a game in a possession-stricken side.

Arteta would certainly be keen to mould this raw but hard-working player into a force to be reckoned with at the Emirates.

#2 William Carvalho

Arsenal should certainly consider William Carvalho as a cheaper alternative to Thomas Partey

William Carvalho has been on the transfer radar of many European clubs over the years. While at Sporting Lisbon, it was reported that the Portugal international was close to joining Arsenal on several occasions. However, a deal was never officially completed. Instead, the 28-year-old midfielder made his way to Real Betis in an under-the-radar transfer for just £14.4million in 2018.

Although accustomed to playing at the base of midfield, Carvalho has also been deployed in varied positions in the middle of the park this season. He is versatile enough to contribute to the build-up play and is also capable of negating the danger of counter-attacks from opposing teams.

Carvalho is a composed passer, a tough tackler and a dominating physical presence in the Betis midfield. He suits Arsenal’s passing style of play and could bring the much-needed steel in front of the back four.

In 708 minutes of La Liga football, the defensive midfielder has attempted 14 tackles, committed 11 fouls to break up play, made 8 clearances and maintained an 88% pass accuracy.

#1 Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria has been one of the most consistent performers for Borussia Monchengladbach this term

Denis Zakaria may not be a finished product like Thomas Partey, but he is certainly a player who can make a difference in any team if given the right role. The 23-year-old has been a consistent performer for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, garnering an average rating of 7.15 from WhoScored.

The midfielder might still have a long way to go in terms of his development but he is a player that Mikel Arteta could mould with time. He possesses all the raw attributes and only needs to acquire some in-game intelligence and experience. At a height of 6 ft 2 and a weight of 80kgs, Zakaria also has a frame that will help him easily adapt to the physicality of the Premier League.

This season, the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 1.1 clearances per game in 22 Bundesliga games. In possession, he has averaged an 86.7% pass accuracy.

According to TransferMarkt, Zakaria’s contract expires in 2022 with no signs of a renewal in sight. Arsenal could capitalise on this situation and spend less than half of what they were going to pay for Thomas Partey.