Following their dismal start to the 2021-22 season, Arsenal have bounced back and are now on a five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Mikel Arteta's side are currently 13th in the league. A win against Crystal Palace on Monday could take them into the top seven.

The Gunners will be looking to kick on and carry this form into the rest of the season. However, Arteta will know that his squad lacks depth in some key areas of the pitch.

With the African Cup of Nations set to take place in January 2022, Arsenal will be without multiple players during a crucial stage of the season. Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being the most prominent of them.

This will mean that the Gunners will have to dive into the transfer market in order to bring in some reinforcements, whether it be on loan or on a permanent basis.

This list will rank five players that Arsenal should be targeting in the January transfer window. This will make sure that they are not drastically affected by the loss of some of their key players. So without further ado, here are

5 players Arsenal should target in the January transfer window

#5 Noa Lang (Club Brugge)

Lang is having a breakout 2021-22 season

Dutch winger Noa Lang has been heavily linked with Arsenal over the last month and the Gunners will do well to bring in the 22-year old in January.

Lang has had a standout season for Club Brugge this season, having already bagged three goals and five assists in 10 league games.

Mikel Arteta has not yet trusted Gabriel Martinelli to perform on a consistent basis on the left wing. The Arsenal manager has decided to use Emile Smith Rowe in that position so far this season.

Even though the Englishman has put in strong performances in that position, it is clear that Smith Rowe is more effective in a central position. With Nicolas Pepe taking part in the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, Lang would be a great addition to the Arsenal squad. He would definitely improve Mikel Arteta's side going into the 2nd half of the campaign.

#4 Neto (Barcelona)

Neto would be a great back-up goalkeepr for Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has firmly taken over the No.1 spot from Bernd Leno. It is unlikely that the German shot-stopper will be happy playing second-fiddle to the Englishman for too long. Leno's contract expires in 2023. Arsenal would be smart to cash in on the German now rather than risk losing him as a free-agent at the end of next season.

Arsenal were linked with Barcelona goalkeeper Neto over the summer, however a transfer never materialized. The Gunners should decide to go back in for the Brazilian in January if Leno does decide to leave the club.

Neto is currently a back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona. He will get more chances to play at Arsenal, with Ramsdale still being relatively inexperienced. Should he join the Gunners, it would be beneficial for all the parties involved, as Barcelona are also trying to reduce their massive wage bill.

