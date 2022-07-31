5 players with most assists in the 21st century

Playmaking is certainly one of the most difficult skills in football. Being able to create chances at regular intervals, and that too at the highest level, is one of the most challenging roles in the game.

Having said that, many top players in the world have been quite successful in creating goals for their teammates. Using their footballing intellect and terrific technique, playmaking has looked magical courtesy of such footballers.

Ronaldo and Messi have often turned creators

The 21st century has seen some amazing players grace the game. In the process, many have turned out to be phenomenal in creating goals time and again.

These footballers have been effective with their playmaking, not just at the club level, but also at the international level. On that note, let's take a look at the players who have registered the highest number of assists in the 21st century.

#5 Dusan Tadic (236 assists)

Ajax have produced some amazing players in the past and continue to do socourtesy of their academy. Contrary to that approach, they made a quality signing in Dusan Tadic in the 2018-19 season.

The left-footed Serbian was well-versed with the Eredivisie, having played for Groningen and Twente before in his career. Since signing for Ajax, Tadic has been immensely productive in front of goal by regularly setting up his teammates.

In his career, the 33-year-old has registered 236 assists so far at club and national level. Tadic has beaten the likes of Thomas Muller (232) and Kevin De Bruyne (222) to make this list.

#4 Mesut Ozil (240 assists)

The football world has been blessed to have witnessed Mesut Ozil grace the game. Not many players have oozed as much class on the pitch as the German has with his playmaking skills.

With his flair and agility, combined with his terrific vision and passing abilities, Ozil has been highly creative throughout his career. During his seven seasons at Arsenal, the German midfielder was one of the finest playmakers in the Premier League, having registered 54 assists in 184 appearances.

In the 2015-16 season, he went on to register the highest number of assists (19) in the league, the second-best record in the history of the competition.

Ozil was equally effective with the German national team. He ended up as the top assist provider at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012.

The 33-year-old has registered 240 assists in his career so far and is currently playing for Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish league.

#3 Angel Di Maria (252 assists)

Angel Di Maria has had the pleasure of playing in four of Europe's top five leagues in his club career. Having played for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and now Juventus, the Argentine has shown immense quality on the pitch every now and then.

The left-footed playmaker has been a versatile player throughout his career, having played as a winger and attacking midfielder on several occasions. Di Maria has always excelled at creating chances on the pitch irrespective of the team he has played for.

The 34-year-old was quite amazing during his time at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as he created goals for fun. With 110 assists to his name, Di Maria holds the record for the top assist provider in Paris Saint-Germain's history.

The Argentine has registered 252 assists in his career so far.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (273 assists)

It is almost impossible not to have Cristiano Ronaldo on this list given his stunning goal contributions over the years. He has not only been a stellar goal-scorer but has been equally deadly in setting up his teammates.

In his younger days, Ronaldo was a deadly winger with his mind-boggling dribbling skills and creativity. It was only as he grew older that he opted to play more centrally and become a goal-scoring machine.

To date, Ronaldo has 273 assists to his name in the 21st century. He holds the record for the most assists (42) in the Champions League. Despite being best known for his fabulous goal-scoring abilities, the Manchester United forward is certainly not behind when it comes to creating goals for his teammates.

#1 Lionel Messi (331 assists)

Watching Lionel Messi play has been a surreal experience for football fans in the 21st century. With his mind-boggling dribbling and fabulous technique with the ball at his feet, the Argentine has created and scored goals at will in his career.

Coming through the ranks at Barcelona, Messi became a superstar with the Catalan club courtesy of his tremendous goal-scoring abilities. What's most amazing about the left-footed forward is his ability to be an equally effective playmaker. He still holds the record for the top assist provided (192) in the history of La Liga.

Over time, Messi has been very productive in setting up his teammates and has registered 331 assists in total so far this century. No player has managed to beat the Argentine in this regard. Now at Paris Saint-Germain, the 35-year-old is only bound to register more assists with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe around him.

