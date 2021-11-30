5 players with most assists for Chelsea in the 21st century

Two-time Champions League winners Chelsea are currently a force to be reckoned with in European football. They have the money, talent, and courage to win big and that is exactly what they have been doing since the turn of the century.

Chelsea’s love for free-flowing football has attracted several fine creators over the last 21 years. These players have not always been on the scoresheet, but their contributions have allowed Chelsea to announce themselves to the world.

Here are the top five Chelsea players with the most number of assists for Chelsea in the 21st century:

#5 Juan Mata - 58 assists

Chelsea v SL Benfica - UEFA Europa League Final

Currently reduced to a bench warmer at Manchester United, Juan Mata once used to be one of the most creative midfielders in the Premier League. The former Real Madrid Castilla man first found his footing at Valencia and then signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2011.

Known for his defence-piercing passes and game-reading skills, Mata wasted no time getting into Chelsea's playing XI. Mata received the number 10 shirt from Yossi Benayoun and bossed the Chelsea midfield for the next two years.

In his debut season, Mata scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists for Chelsea. It was his corner that led to Didier Drogba’s equalizer in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Chelsea eventually won the game on penalties.

The next season, he upped the ante for the Blues and ended up pitching in with 19 goals and 36 assists across all competitions.

After Jose Mourinho’s appointment in 2013, Mata lost his place to Oscar and eventually joined Manchester United for €46 million.

#4 Willian - 62 assists

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea have signed some gifted individuals over the years, but very few have served the club as diligently and tirelessly as Willian did. The Blues signed the winger from Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer of 2013 for €35.5 million. The Brazilian impressed at Chelsea with his quick feet, blistering pace and close control.

Primarily deployed as a winger at Chelsea, Willian was exceptional at putting lucrative crosses into the area. He was also great at free-kicks. Willian used to add just the right amount of power and curl into his strikes, which almost always troubled the keepers.

Out of the 63 goals he scored for Chelsea between 2013 and 2020, 12 came from free-kicks.

GOAL @goal Willian is keen on a return to Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News 🔵 Willian is keen on a return to Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News 🔵 https://t.co/GsLm2mwXqQ

Willian’s great crossing ability and linkup play made sure he was never too far away from an assist or two.

Over the course of his career, Willian popped up with 62 assists, which is rather impressive for a player often bogged down with defensive duties.

