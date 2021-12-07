5 players who have produced the most assists for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a stellar football career. He is arguably the best ever to play the game. He is a role model for youngsters of the current generation and will keep aspiring people to be as successful as he has been.

Even at the age of 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is going strong and is a very important player for Manchester United. It is amazing how he has managed to keep himself this fit and effective over time.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a delightful teammate to have

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has developed into a phenomenal goal-scoring machine. He has scored 801 goals to date for both club and country. No male footballer has managed to achieve this feat except for the Portuguese captain.

In the process, some quality players have played beside him and have helped him score goals. On that note, let's take a look at the top players who have made the most number of assists to Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Marcelo (25)

Cristiano Ronaldo made many friends during his time at Real Madrid but no one came close to being as good a friend as Marcelo was. The duo had superb chemistry and understanding both on and off the pitch.

Marcelo, with his attack-minded approach and skills on the left wing, linked up very well with Cristiano Ronaldo. They connected almost instantly when the Portuguese joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.

Together, they won a lot of silverware but it was their bond that made it look more beautiful. Marcelo assisted Cristiano Ronaldo 25 times when they played for Real Madrid. Most of the assists involved the Brazilian providing lovely crosses from the left. They were equally well complimented by Ronaldo's towering header.

#4 Angel Di Maria (25)

Angel Di Maria was playing on a different level when he played for Real Madrid. He spent four seasons with Los Blancos, becoming a tremendous attacking sensation in Spain.

The Argentine's amazing pace, mind-boggling dribbling, flair, agility and playmaking skills made him a deadly player in attack. Especially under Jose Mourinho's management at Real Madrid, Di Maria was quite brutal on the counter attack. During that period, Cristiano Ronaldo was absolutely superb in front of goal.

He scored more than 150 goals during the time Di Maria was at Real Madrid, of which the Argentine assisted 25. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly furious at the Spanish club when they let him leave for Manchester United in 2014. Such was the importance of Di Maria at the time.

