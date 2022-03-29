5 players with most assists in international football

Assists are widely regarded as a good metric for the creativity and effectiveness of a player in the final third. A direct goal contribution, in terms of either goals or assists, has never been afforded as much importance as it has nowadays.

There have been plenty of discussions over who is the greatest goalscorer of all time. Perhaps we should give just as much attention to the best playmakers as well. Sometimes the bulk of the work is not done by the goalscorer and he might only need to tap the ball into the back of the net.

As such, the importance of setting up one's teammates to score cannot be understated. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most assists in men's international football.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - 39 assists

Kevin De Bruyne is inarguably one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era. The Manchester City man possesses unreal vision and is often seen playing defence-splitting passes that are inconceivable to many of his peers.

De Bruyne currently holds the record for being the joint-top assist provider in a single Premier League season, racking up as many as 20 in the 2019-20 campaign.

He has also been incredible for Belgium on the international circuit. In 85 appearances for the Belgian Red Devils, De Bruyne has provided 39 assists.

#4 Mesut Ozil (Germany) - 40 assists

Before his international career was shrouded in controversy and came to an unceremonious end, Mesut Ozil had established himself as one of the greatest playmakers in German football history.

Ozil is one of the greatest passers of the modern era and his languid elegance made football look easy. In 92 appearances for Germany in his international career, Ozil picked up 40 assists.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 41 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is also the greatest goalscorer of all time, having scored 807 times for club and country in his senior career. The Portuguese international is now 37 but is still performing at a world-class level.

Ronaldo has been Portugal's shining light over the past decade and a half. He is the leading goalscorer in men's international football with 115 goals to his name. It's when you club his assists tally with his impressive goalscoring record that you realize just how influential a player he has been for his national team.

Ronaldo has registered a whopping 41 assists for Portugal so far.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 47 assists

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times and it's been a pleasure and a privilege to watch him work his magic on the football pitch over the past couple of decades.

Messi's international career was a story of almosts until last summer, when he single-handedly guided La Albiceleste to the 2021 Copa America title. The 34-year-old is the leading goalscorer in men's international football from South America.

He has scored 81 goals and has provided 47 assists for Argentina in his international career.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Brazil) - 51 assists

The jury is out on whether or not Neymar Jr. has truly realized his potential. His niggling injury problems have caused him to be out of action for longer than he would have liked over the past couple of seasons.

But there is no denying the fact that he is one of the most naturally gifted footballers of all time. Neymar Jr. is incredibly intelligent and uses his superior technical ability to upend defences and create chances for his team in the final third.

He has been Brazil's most important attacker over the last decade and has racked up as many as 51 assists for the Selecao in his international career. The PSG attacker has also scored 71 goals for Brazil.

