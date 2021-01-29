5 players with the most assists in Ligue 1 so far this season

The glamorous nature of football means that goals are highly-priced. Regular goalscorers often receive more adulation and reward than their counterparts in other areas.

However, a lot of work goes into the creation of a goal. While not as highly revered as their forward teammates, playmakers are one of the most important components of any team's attacking plan.

They are mostly responsible for creating the assists for goals and are charged with dictating the tempo of their team's games.

An assist is regarded as the final pass or cross before the ball is put in the back of the net. They come in all forms, with some assists being more celebrated than the goal itself.

However, not all frequent assist providers are playmakers, with some defenders showing high propensity for setting others up. Some forwards are equally as adept at creating chances as they are at finishing them.

The current Ligue 1 season has provided its fair share of excitement, with one of the tightest title races in recent memory.

Some players have distinguished themselves with their performance in the French top flight this season. Here, we shall have a rundown of the top five assist providers in Ligue 1 right now.

Note: Stats correct at the time of writing; goals used to separate players with the same number of assists

#5 Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) - 7 assists

Gaetan Laborde is having a memorable campaign for Montpellier and has been one of the shining lights in what has been an inconsistent campaign for the club.

The 26-year-old has tallied six assists and six goals from 21 league games to help his side to 11th spot on the Ligue 1 table.

His standout display came in the 4-1 victory over Angers, where he provided a hat-trick of assists.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 6 assists

Kylian Mbappe has scored 14 goals and provided six assists

Kylian Mbappe has been nothing short of a revelation over the last five years. Having hit a rough patch last season, the France international is back to his blistering best.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has 20 goal contributions for PSG from just 17 games. His six assists have been spread across five games, with the most recent coming when he scored a brace and assisted one as the defending champions trashed Montpellier 4-0.