5 players with the most assists in Premier League history

The Premier League is the richest and arguably the most competitive football league in the world. Considering the lure of the Premier League, many fine players have plied their trade in the competition over the years.

Some of the best players in the world such as Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Kevin De Bruyne, to name a few, have graced the Premier League.

Most of these players have been prolific goal-creators, with some of them also scoring a ton of goals as well.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five assist-providers in Premier League history.

#5 Dennis Bergkamp - 94 assists

Denis Bergkamp is one of the most stylish and elegant players to have ever graced the Premier League.

The Dutchman was an integral part of Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' Arsenal team in the early 2000s. He won three Premier League titles, while scoring and creating a bagful of goals in the competition.

After joining the Gunners in 1995, Bergkamp would go on to become the fulcrum of a fine Arsenal team, producing 10 or more assists in a Premier League season on four occasions.

Bergkamp used to weave magic on the field, conjuring goal-scoring opportunities for colleagues by threading the ball through seemingly impenetrable defences.

He also managed to score goals of ethereal beauty with his flawless technique.

#4 Frank Lampard - 102 assists

A bonafide Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard is the club's all-time top-scorer - an impressive feat for a midfielder.

Lampard is one of only four men to have tallied over 100 assists in the Premier League, with most of the Englishman's assists in the competition coming for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

In 10 consecutive Premier League seasons, he scored an impressive 10 or more goals - with a best of 22 coming in the 2009-10 campaign.

During this period, the three-time Premier League winner provided 87 assists in the competition. Lampard produced a best of 16 assists in a season in Chelsea's victorious league campaigns in 2004-05 and 2009-10.