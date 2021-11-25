5 players with the most assists for PSG in the 21st century

UEFA Champions League aspirants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of the most popular teams in the world right now. Thanks to Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar’s marketability, PSG have become a household name.

Winning the Champions League will only expand their reach, allowing them to sign the best and brightest players in the world.

Even without Champions League glory, PSG have managed to get some excellent creative players on their payroll in the 21st century. These players have not only made the game more beautiful with their silky-smooth touches, but have also popped up with important assists time and again.

Today, we will check out the five players with the most assists for the club in the 21st century.

Now, without further ado, let's check out PSG’s creators-in-chief since 2000.

#5 Marco Verratti - 58 assists

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti is the only player on our list who sits more in his own half rather than roaming in the opposition's. The Italian central midfielder typically lets more attack-minded players chip in with goals and assists, but is not afraid to try his luck occasionally.

Since joining from Pescara in 2012, Verratti has been a constant member of PSG’s starting XI. Managers have come and gone, players bought and sold, but Verratti has remained unshaken, producing one brilliant performance after another.

Being a central midfielder, Verratti dictates the tempo of the game and also tries to cut passing lanes. He is also an expert at sniffing out opportunities, which is made evident by his assist tally.

58 assists in 354 games may not seem like much, but given Verratti’s role at PSG, we cannot help but be impressed.

#4 Javier Pastore - 61 assists

Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Led by the chairperson of beIN Sports Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Qatar Sports Investments attained control of PSG in 2011. Al-Khelaifi has pledged to make PSG a Champions League-winning club and has done everything in his power to recognize his lofty ambitions.

Javier Pastore was part of the first set of players to join the QSI-owned PSG in 2011. The attacking midfielder was signed from Palermo for €42m and quickly became an important player at the club.

Pastore was not necessarily the quickest player, but his vision and dribbling ability were unmatched.

Banking on the two skills, Pastore helped PSG to their first Ligue 1 title in 19 years, back in the 2012-13 season. Until Angel Di Maria’s arrival in 2015, Pastore was one of the first names on the team sheet at PSG. But he eventually lost his cutting edge and was sold to AS Roma in 2018-19.

The Argentine spent seven years in the French capital, pitching in with 45 goals and 61 assists in 269 games for PSG.

