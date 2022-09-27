5 players who have attempted the most through-balls in Europe this season

The 2022-23 season is expected to be a long campaign with the FIFA World Cup set to be held in November-December this year.

Teams have realized the importance of starting well early on to maximize their chances of winning silverware at the end of the season. Several big clubs have already hit top form.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have won 11 and drawn one league game between them in Spanish top-flight football. Madrid, in fact, have a 100% record this season. Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur have formed the top three in England, with one point separating them at the moment. Paris Saint-Germain in France and Napoli in Italy have also made a brilliant start to the new season.

This run of good form has resulted in a lot of goals being scored in the early weeks, with creative players dishing out brilliant balls for their attackers to convert.

While some balls have found their designated target, others have been intercepted. However, it has not deterred these players from playing their game with flair.

This article will take a look at five such players who have attempted the most number of through balls this season.

#5 Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich is a key player for Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich's ability to pass the ball and filter possession is amongst the best in Europe. He is a gifted player with a wide range of passes in his arsenal. He is also a versatile player who can play both as a central midfielder and a right-back for club and country.

He has upped his game one step this season by attempting more through balls this season.

He is currently the fifth-highest ranked player in terms of the most through-balls made in Europe (9).

#4 Pedri

Pedri is one of the best young midfielders in the world

Young Pedri is one of the most highly rated players in Europe right now. He is a regular in the Barcelona starting XI after making his debut in September 2020. Pedri has already racked up 82 games for the Blaugrana, scoring 10 goals and assisting seven more.

The teenager has excellent ball-carrying and ball-progression abilities. He is a creative hub in the middle of the park for Xavi's team.

Like Kimmich, he has also attempted nine through-balls from midfield this season.

#3 Junya Ito

Ito playing for his country Japan

A surprise name on the list, Junya Ito plays for Ligue 1 club Reims. He is having a successful individual season at the club, having scored two goals in seven games for Reims.

Ito has attempted 10 through-balls this season, putting him in third place on the list.

#2 Neymar

Neymar is one of the best players in the world

Neymar is perhaps in the best form of his Paris Saint-Germain career. He has made a brilliant start to the new season. He has scored 11 goals and made eight assists this season.

The Brazilian forward has attempted a staggering 16 through balls this season.

#5 Lionel Messi

Messi has provided the most through-balls in Europe this season

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a hit start to his new PSG season. After a slow campaign last season, he has racked up six goals and eight assists this campaign.

Messi has also attempted the most through-balls by any player in Europe this season, with a total of 17 to his credit. It puts him above teammate Neymar, who is in second place.

